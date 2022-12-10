ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR

By Lauren Shields
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leV6R_0jeKYl2D00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.

The church is being represented by Becket Law out of Washington D.C. Senior counsel Lori Windham said the parish wants to continue having a school to support local Catholic families.

"But, a recent change to Michigan law has made that more difficult," Windham said.

The change in Michigan law Windham is referring to is a Michigan Supreme Court case that affirmed the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Windham and the church are arguing that change violates their First Amendment rights to religious freedom.

"Michigan law is now a national outlier," Windham said. "It requires St. Joseph to hire people who don't share its Catholic faith and mission, and it could require them to have rules for their schools or for their parish activities that would be contrary to their Catholic beliefs."

Windham said St. Joseph wants to be able to ensure the people they hire are going to share their Catholic faith and teaching.

"So they're not going to say or do something that's going to overtly contradict that," Windham said.

Catholicism teaches that marriage is a life long commitment between one man and one woman, that sexual relations are limited to marriage and that human beings are created as either male or female.

"What's this going to mean for them. If I'm hiring a new teacher or staff member, can I ask that they also adhere to my faith?" Windham said. "'I have rules in my school for bathroom and locker rooms and other things that are going to be private for boys and girls. Am I still able to have those? These are the questions that have been left open under the law as it stands today."

The Attorney General's Office wrote in an email that the department has not yet received a copy of the lawsuit and has no comment at this time.

Comments / 29

Ron Lucky
3d ago

The Catholic Church filing a complaint to any1 is a joke ? After centuries of organized child molestion and human trafficking, selling babies , they should be financed and federally prosecuted under RICO act . They are an organized crimes cult

Reply
4
Tommy G+
3d ago

Just the start. January is coming the Democrats will try to make us into California #2. Sit and watch. It is going to get ugly.

Reply
6
Aimee McKim
3d ago

They don't want the government to interfere but still want that funding from the government. Don't want to follow the same rules as everyone else, forfeit your tax payer funding.

Reply
4
Related
WILX-TV

Defendant in first Boy Scouts of America case sentenced

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that the first person to be convicted as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to years in prison. Background: Michigan man charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation found...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs ethics reforms amid Chatfied probe

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday to enact laws that would make records from within her office and the Legislature publicly available and said Michigan needs to examine loopholes in lobbying policies that potentially contributed to the actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, a Republican who...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

VA employee in Texas sues over abortion policy change

A health care employee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday sued the department over its recently altered abortion policy, alleging it violates state law and her religious beliefs.   The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the new VA policy, announced Sept. 9, which offers abortion services to veterans and eligible dependents in…
TEXAS STATE
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Passing effects of ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ felt in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporters gathered on the White House lawn for a historic moment as the president signs the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’ Federal protection for LGBTQ and interracial marriages is now in effect and it’s already having an effect here in Mid-Michigan. The organization ‘Lansing Pride’ focuses on being proud of who you […]
LANSING, MI
WausauPilot

Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of every little bit helps. Former Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy