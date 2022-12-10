ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Related
NBC San Diego

SDG&E Offers Money Saving Tips Amid 19% Increase in Natural Gas Prices

San Diego Gas & Electric offered cost-saving tips to customers Tuesday, noting that wholesale natural gas prices have increased 19% over the past month and are likely to increase again in January. SDG&E is sending direct emails to customers this week so they can plan accordingly as all utility costs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?

How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.
PORTLAND, OR
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos

A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

4 Businesses Destroyed in Webster Fire: SDFD

Four businesses were deemed a total loss following a three-alarm commercial fire in San Diego's Webster neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a strip mall on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue. There, a fire that began in a dumpster spread to nearby buildings. It took roughly 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze since the flames made their way into an attic space the businesses shared, SDFD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sycuan Tribe Backing Cannabis Cafe Planned for National City

Last May, National City became the first municipality in the county — where medical marijuana dispensaries and retail sales proliferate — to approve marijuana lounges for the consumption of the drug. In a unanimous vote last week, the city voted to approve three cannabis-business development agreements, including a...
NATIONAL CITY, CA

