NBC San Diego
SDG&E Offers Money Saving Tips Amid 19% Increase in Natural Gas Prices
San Diego Gas & Electric offered cost-saving tips to customers Tuesday, noting that wholesale natural gas prices have increased 19% over the past month and are likely to increase again in January. SDG&E is sending direct emails to customers this week so they can plan accordingly as all utility costs...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
NBC San Diego
COVID-19 Deaths More Than Doubled in Lakeside From 2020 to 2021: Voice of San Diego Report
NBC 7 has been watching the impact of COVID on hospitalization and deaths throughout the pandemic. We’ve reported on how certain ZIP codes across San Diego County were hit the hardest. Now, following months of investigation, the Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has spotted an alarming trend in several...
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
NBC San Diego
Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?
How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
NBC San Diego
Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos
A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
NBC San Diego
4 Businesses Destroyed in Webster Fire: SDFD
Four businesses were deemed a total loss following a three-alarm commercial fire in San Diego's Webster neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a strip mall on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue. There, a fire that began in a dumpster spread to nearby buildings. It took roughly 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze since the flames made their way into an attic space the businesses shared, SDFD said.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Gusty winds knock down powerlines as heavy rain drenches San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Cable lines came down in Clairemont Sunday morning as heavy rain poured across San Diego County. Gusty winds hit 35 miles per hour along the coast and up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains, weather reports indicated. A wind advisory was issued by NWS...
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area
Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Sycuan Tribe Backing Cannabis Cafe Planned for National City
Last May, National City became the first municipality in the county — where medical marijuana dispensaries and retail sales proliferate — to approve marijuana lounges for the consumption of the drug. In a unanimous vote last week, the city voted to approve three cannabis-business development agreements, including a...
NBC San Diego
Coastal Commission Sets New Guidelines for Outdoor Dining at Coastal Restaurants
Outdoor dining in some beach communities may be here to stay. The state and city of San Diego have agreed to allow outdoor dining and public promenades, made possible during the pandemic, permanent fixtures. But the change comes with some caveats that business owners have to work out. Four months...
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
Storm to Spread Rain, Mountain Snow Across Southern California
A storm system is expected to spread rain and high-elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. “A cold, winter storm system will push into Southern California today, with widespread rain and high-elevation snow,” the weather service said. “A cold...
