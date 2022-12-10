ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Brock Purdy among 3 Niners listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers released their game status report. The team didn't practice on Wednesday, holding this week's only practice session on Tuesday. However, even that was just a light walk-thru due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thursday night's game.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Seahawks in Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL is here, and the 49ers sit at 9-4 in the standings. The team is currently on a five-game win streak, sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers can clinch the division with a win in Seattle on Thursday night, and if the team wants to keep the streak alive, they must adhere to these keys to victory.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers-Buccaneers: Brock looked Purdy Good

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 blowout. The team scored five touchdowns, and it was the first play of the game that got things rolling. Quarterback Brock Purdy canned a run play and switched to a pass on a blitz from the outside by Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal. Purdy took a wicked hit and drew a penalty flag. After the play, Brock got hot.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers are still dangerous without Deebo Samuel

First, let me start by saying wideout Deebo Samuel is the most dangerous weapon in football. The Faithful are happy to have him here, wearing the red and gold. Perhaps Samuel's aggressive style has been good for the team and rubbed off on many of the players. With Deebo being out for the remainder of the regular season, the 49ers are still dangerous, starting with the quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

Can the 49ers, Purdy cover 3.5 again but at the Seahawks? Week 15, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers could not have looked better in Brock Purdy's first NFL start in a complete, 35-7 domination of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. But it's one thing for a rookie to perform in the friendly confines of his home stadium, and another for said rookie to go on the road and face an NFL defense in a hostile environment, perhaps even more so at Lumen Field and its 12th man where the Niners will travel on the short week to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night football. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 15 matchup

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season gets underway on Thursday, as the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) visit the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) in a key NFC West showdown. The Seahawks hold the all-time regular-season series advantage, 29-18, and are 10-2 at home against the 49ers under head coach PETE CARROLL. San Francisco earned a 27-7 win over Seattle in Week 2 earlier this season as defensive lineman NICK BOSA registered two sacks, the 49ers' first victory over the Seahawks since their dramatic Week 17 win to secure the NFC West division title in the final regular season game of the 2019 season. With a win, San Francisco can clinch the NFC West division title and reach the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel could return as soon as Week 17, per report

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers received some good news. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel hadn't broken any bones in what looked to be a more severe injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They received some more good news when MRI results showed that the injury wasn't a high-ankle sprain, which likely would have kept him out an extended time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. He earned the honor for his performance in the team's dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey totaled 119 rushing yards on 14 carries (8.5 average)...
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

