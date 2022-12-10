The San Francisco 49ers could not have looked better in Brock Purdy's first NFL start in a complete, 35-7 domination of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. But it's one thing for a rookie to perform in the friendly confines of his home stadium, and another for said rookie to go on the road and face an NFL defense in a hostile environment, perhaps even more so at Lumen Field and its 12th man where the Niners will travel on the short week to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night football. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO