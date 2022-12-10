Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan tried to stop the play that resulted in Deebo Samuel’s injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice criticized the San Francisco 49ers over the use of the team's skill players. It was the ankle injury to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that prompted the Hall of Fame receiver to post the following after the game to his Instagram account. "Please stop running our skill...
Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy’s status for 49ers-Seahawks uncertain, provides timeline on Deebo Samuel return
The San Francisco 49ers will hold a light practice, their only one of the week, inside Levi's Stadium tonight. Brock Purdy will be among the players doing less than the others. He is dealing with an oblique/rib injury that he sustained in this past weekend's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Dominate Bucs 35-7, Brady Gets Brock’d
(Episode 196) - Al and Brian discuss the San Francisco 49ers' dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It was the sixth consecutive win for Kyle Shanahan's squad, which pushes forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense. Plus:
Brandon Aiyuk, confident 49ers ready for division-clinching battle with Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers will hit the Levi's Stadium field for practice just after 5 p.m. tonight. It will be their only practice of the week as the team prepares for Thursday night's game at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks. It's a big matchup, not just because it features...
Tom Brady’s honest response when asked about autographing INT ball for 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw asked for Tom Brady's autograph after the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The item the linebacker handed to the quarterback? The football he intercepted in the game. "Man, the worst thing he could tell me is, 'No,'" Greenlaw said after the...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Brock Purdy among 3 Niners listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers released their game status report. The team didn't practice on Wednesday, holding this week's only practice session on Tuesday. However, even that was just a light walk-thru due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thursday night's game.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: “He’s a perfectionist”
The San Francisco 49ers had their second straight emphatic win, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 on Sunday in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's first career start. The Iowa State product did not fail to amaze, as Purdy led the offense with poise, completing 16/21 of his passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, making an array of difficult passes.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Seahawks in Week 15
Week 15 of the NFL is here, and the 49ers sit at 9-4 in the standings. The team is currently on a five-game win streak, sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers can clinch the division with a win in Seattle on Thursday night, and if the team wants to keep the streak alive, they must adhere to these keys to victory.
49ers vs. Buccaneers offensive grades: Brock Purdy shines in 1st career start
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 rout to place themselves close to a division title, as they would clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was the headline of the game, as the...
49ers-Buccaneers: Brock looked Purdy Good
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 blowout. The team scored five touchdowns, and it was the first play of the game that got things rolling. Quarterback Brock Purdy canned a run play and switched to a pass on a blitz from the outside by Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal. Purdy took a wicked hit and drew a penalty flag. After the play, Brock got hot.
49ers to hold one practice ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Seahawks, plus media schedule
The San Francisco 49ers will hold only one practice this week as the team prepares for its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The teams have a short week to prepare due to the game falling on Thursday night. "We won't do anything full speed," head coach Kyle Shanahan...
49ers’ Deebo Samuel suffered MCL, ankle sprains vs. Bucs; regular-season return expected
The San Francisco 49ers got some good news from Monday's MRI results on Deebo Samuel. Well, it's good news, considering how bleak things looked for the wide receiver on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel suffered MCL and ankle sprains but is expected to return to the field at some point during the regular season, per the team.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Buccaneers, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 9-4 after a 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers sign Mike Dwumfour to practice squad, place Dontae Johnson on IR
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of defensive lineman Mike Dwumfour to the practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team has placed cornerback Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured reserve list. San Francisco elevated Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday. The defensive back...
Why the 49ers are still dangerous without Deebo Samuel
First, let me start by saying wideout Deebo Samuel is the most dangerous weapon in football. The Faithful are happy to have him here, wearing the red and gold. Perhaps Samuel's aggressive style has been good for the team and rubbed off on many of the players. With Deebo being out for the remainder of the regular season, the 49ers are still dangerous, starting with the quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.
Kyle Shanahan says Dre Greenlaw is playing his best football as 49ers look to clinch NFC West vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a game-leading 15 tackles, tying his career-high in Week 4. The defender didn't even know his tackle total after the game and had to be told how many he racked up. "I felt like it,"...
Can the 49ers, Purdy cover 3.5 again but at the Seahawks? Week 15, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers could not have looked better in Brock Purdy's first NFL start in a complete, 35-7 domination of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. But it's one thing for a rookie to perform in the friendly confines of his home stadium, and another for said rookie to go on the road and face an NFL defense in a hostile environment, perhaps even more so at Lumen Field and its 12th man where the Niners will travel on the short week to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night football. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 15 matchup
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season gets underway on Thursday, as the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) visit the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) in a key NFC West showdown. The Seahawks hold the all-time regular-season series advantage, 29-18, and are 10-2 at home against the 49ers under head coach PETE CARROLL. San Francisco earned a 27-7 win over Seattle in Week 2 earlier this season as defensive lineman NICK BOSA registered two sacks, the 49ers' first victory over the Seahawks since their dramatic Week 17 win to secure the NFC West division title in the final regular season game of the 2019 season. With a win, San Francisco can clinch the NFC West division title and reach the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.
49ers’ Deebo Samuel could return as soon as Week 17, per report
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers received some good news. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel hadn't broken any bones in what looked to be a more severe injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They received some more good news when MRI results showed that the injury wasn't a high-ankle sprain, which likely would have kept him out an extended time.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week
The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. He earned the honor for his performance in the team's dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey totaled 119 rushing yards on 14 carries (8.5 average)...
