Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Blur Your House ASAP if It's on Google Maps. Here's Why
Google Maps helps us navigate the world. It's how we get directions from one place to another, replacing the Thomas Guides of old, but unlike those vintage paperback street maps, Google Maps can quickly become an invasion of privacy. If you've ever used Street View, you know that you can...
Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023
From Cyprus to Colorado, here's where tourists will be traveling to next year.
20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon
These inexpensive gifts are practical and perfect for people who love to cook.
CNET
Think Winter Weather Might Knock Out Your Internet? Here's What To Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As a lifelong resident of the Carolinas, I've seen my share of severe weather, though my experiences may pale in comparison to the blizzards or violent thunderstorms in other parts of the country.
CNET
This Privacy Setting Helps Keep Facebook From Tracking You
By this point, you probably know Facebook can track you across the web. But did you know there's a privacy setting that makes that easy to turn it off? It's called the Off-Facebook Activity tool and it's been around since 2019. It lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access.
CNET
8 Changes Duolingo Made for Easier Language Learning in 2022
Duolingo, a 2022 CNET Editors' Choice award winner, has already made learning a new language fun and relatively stress-free. In the fall, Duolingo debuted a fresh redesign that aims to make language acquisition even easier. I took the app's new look for a spin ahead of launch. And don't worry,...
CNET
Why You Should Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is a handheld powerhouse, but it's not immune to getting a little overwhelmed. After all, how many web pages do you browse through every day? Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
CNET
SpaceX Wants You to Be Able to Connect Your Smartphone Directly to Starlink
SpaceX has the green light to grow its Starlink broadband-from-space constellation to more than 10,000 small satellites in low-Earth orbit over the next several years, and it hopes to offer service for smartphones via T-Mobile by the time just half of those flying routers are operating. SpaceX filed an application...
If You Buy a Car Before the End of 2022 It Should Be a Tesla, Expert Says
Tesla is one of the few companies offering discounts on cars this holiday season.
CNET
Home Security Cheat Sheet: Our Best Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's never been easier to get a home security system set up: Even for a beginner, DIY home security tools like home security cameras, video doorbells and sensors are often simple to install and use. And major brands including Arlo, Amazon's Blink and Ring, Google, SimpliSafe, TP-Link, Wyze and others offer high-tech, reasonably priced home security devices to monitor and protect your home inside and out.
watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new
Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
Comments / 0