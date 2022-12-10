ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Amid allegations of dysfunction, Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission has lost half its members

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

David Cariens said he had “high hopes” when he first joined the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission.

The retired CIA analyst, who lost a loved one in a 2002 mass shooting in Grundy, Virginia, said he wanted the commission to learn everything it could about the Virginia Beach shooting so it could help prevent another tragedy. But he said Wednesday that hope hasn’t come to fruition.

“We have to be able to look those victims’ families in the eye at the end and tell them that we did the best we could — frankly, right now we cannot say that,” Cariens said.

A disgruntled city employee went on a rampage at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019, fatally shooting 12 people before he was killed by police. In the aftermath, two state delegates worked to create the commission, which was tasked with conducting an independent investigation into the tragedy.

The panel started with 21 members, but amid concerns that it is failing to conduct a thorough investigation, half of the commission has resigned in recent months.

“We have lost 10 people; I am quite upset about it,” said Cariens, adding that most left in the past six months.

He declined to speculate on the reasons behind the departures, but said he almost resigned last summer over frustrations with how the investigation was being handled.

“I think there are people on the commission who do not want to be aggressive in investigating,” he said, adding he could not speak to their motives.

“The net result of their lack of enthusiasm to investigate is that it does protect the city (of Virginia Beach).”

Kate Hourin, communications director for the Office of the State Inspector General, which oversees the commission, confirmed Thursday that 10 members have resigned.

She declined to comment further.

In an email obtained by The Virginian-Pilot, Rebecca Cowan, one of the members who resigned in November, shared serious concerns about the commission to Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler.

Miyares, then a Virginia Beach delegate, and Convirs-Fowler pushed to create the state commission in 2020.

“When commission members, including myself, attempted to obtain the necessary information, these efforts were met with resistance both from the City and some commission members,” Cowan wrote on Nov. 22. “In my opinion, manipulative attempts have been made to stifle information-seeking, and as I reflect on my time on the commission, I have concerns that the commission’s work is being obstructed from within, either deliberately or due to negligence.”

Cowan did not identify any members.

Some appointees previously came under fire for their ties to Virginia Beach, including Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle — who was removed shortly after his appointment — and John Bell, a former deputy police chief for the Virginia Beach Police Department. It’s unclear whether Bell still serves on the commission.

Miyares and Convirs-Fowler did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Cowan, founder of Anchor Counseling and Wellness and an adjunct associate professor at Old Dominion University, also cited the commission’s lack of diversity as another concern.

Cowan, who travels nationwide to assist survivors of mass shootings as a disaster mental health supervisor, wrote that she could no longer support the commission.

“In an era where mass shootings have become a daily occurrence, we can and should do better than this,” she wrote.

On Friday, commission chairman Ryant Washington said each member was entitled to their opinion.

“Regardless of any former members reasoning (for leaving), I would say that I certainly appreciate the time and service they did put in,” he said.

Washington said there were a range of reasons for the departures. Some members left due to family matters, he said, or because it was interfering with their jobs.

The chairman hopes all the vacancies will be filled, but said the commission will continue its work either way.

“There are many of us who are working diligently,” he said. “We are trying to do what is set before us and I think we will continue to do that.”

Robert “Butch” Bracknell said Friday that he believes all the commission’s members are fully committed to the investigation. Bracknell serves as the commission’s vice chair.

However, he said the panel has faced challenges and could use more support from the state, such as the addition of full-time staff members to assist.

All members are volunteers, he explained, meaning they are trying their best to balance their role on the commission with other jobs and commitments. The group meets in Richmond about once a month.

Traveling for meetings also is difficult because members are spread throughout the state, he said.

Bracknell added that he knows of at least one member who departed because he believed his appointment had expired, not due to any concerns with the commission.

Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate, was killed in the shooting, told The Pilot that he’s been deeply disappointed with the commission and no longer has faith in its investigation.

“It’s embarrassing for the state of Virginia,” Nixon said. “They should be ashamed of themselves to allow this to go on.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

