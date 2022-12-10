KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett scored 19 points, including five in the overtime, as Rhode Island knocked off UMass-Lowell 77-75 on Tuesday night. Brayon Freeman scored in the final second for Rhode Island to force overtime tied at 64. Leggett made a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining in overtime to cap the scoring. Ayinde Hikim missed a layup to end it.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO