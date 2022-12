RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night. Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

RADFORD, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO