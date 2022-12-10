ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson Township, PA

WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Petrick Named Ferguson Township Police Chief

A familiar face is returning to Centre County law enforcement as Ferguson Township’s next police chief. Township supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint John Petrick as chief of the police department. He will succeed Chris Albright, who retired from the position earlier this year. Sgt. Ryan Hendrick has served as officer-in-charge since August.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.

Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

WOMAN INVOLVED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DRUG BUST DUE IN COURT TODAY

One of the two people charged in a drug bust at a hotel in White township on March 9th of this year will have a preliminary hearing today. 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Caylor faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident on March 9th of 2022. She along with 51-year-old James Emerson were found at a hotel along Wayne avenue with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packing materials and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200

OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week

Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
GRANTVILLE, PA

