Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being struck in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. According to witnesses, a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of the road when she reportedly...
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
Winter storm barrels toward PA. Take these steps to check your fireplace, space heater
Forecasters warn strong winds could make the temperature feel like 17 degrees Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Here’s some tips to safely heat your home.
State College
Petrick Named Ferguson Township Police Chief
A familiar face is returning to Centre County law enforcement as Ferguson Township’s next police chief. Township supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint John Petrick as chief of the police department. He will succeed Chris Albright, who retired from the position earlier this year. Sgt. Ryan Hendrick has served as officer-in-charge since August.
WJAC TV
PSP: Ohio pair charged for assaulting, robbing Bedford resident; two others still wanted
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say two Ohio men are behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing a local resident last month inside a Cumberland Valley Township home. Investigators say on Nov. 24th, troopers were dispatched to a residence along Bedford Valley Road for...
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
wtae.com
Wintry mix headed to western Pennsylvania; ice storm warning for mountains east
PITTSBURGH — Rain, a wintry mix and potential icing are on the way to western Pennsylvania. Watch the latest forecast in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Jeff Verszyla said the onset of the storm looks to be after midnight Thursday. The worst of it is expected...
Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.
Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
wccsradio.com
WOMAN INVOLVED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DRUG BUST DUE IN COURT TODAY
One of the two people charged in a drug bust at a hotel in White township on March 9th of this year will have a preliminary hearing today. 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Caylor faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident on March 9th of 2022. She along with 51-year-old James Emerson were found at a hotel along Wayne avenue with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, packing materials and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200
OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
PennLive.com
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week
Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
Winter storm in central Pa. could bring it all: snow, sleet, rain, wind
Snow, freezing rain and sleet could overtake central Pennsylvania Thursday during the first storm of the season, possibly creating dangerous travel conditions, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said snow may start to fall after 1 a.m. Thursday. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible before 8 a.m., followed by...
wtae.com
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
