Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Restoring voting rights: Hear solutions from this former state senator and advocate for former felons
Shortly after law enforcement officers started arresting 20 people around the state of Florida for voting illegally in the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests were the result of an investigation by his newly formed election police. What he didn’t announce was there was a common theme...
click orlando
‘This was fraud:’ Central Florida cryptocurrency companies react to Sam Bankman-Fried arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. – The once “King of Crypto” Samuel Bankman-Fried is facing eight criminal charges after federal authorities say the disgraced cryptocurrency investor defrauded $1.8 billion from investors. Bankman-Fried’s arrest sends the message that Securities and Exchange Commission regulators will not tolerate fraud, even in a new,...
click orlando
Florida Lottery education contribution reaches $43 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that its life-to-date contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund have exceeded $43 billion. Since the Lottery’s inception in 1988, Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion, according to a press release from lottery officials. More than $8 billion has also been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has allowed over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997, officials said.
click orlando
Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents. Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec....
click orlando
12-year-old Viera chef wins state Lunchroom Wars title
VIERA, Fla. – Some kids compete on the soccer pitch or volleyball court. Juliet Karsak of Viera brings her A game in the kitchen. In early November, the 12-year-old sixth-grader who attends Florida Virtual School took first place in the statewide Lunchroom Wars, an event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
click orlando
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
click orlando
Florida’s Space Coast preps for 2 SpaceX launches minutes apart
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A SpaceX launch is possible on Friday from the Space Coast — maybe two. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has two SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches on the books for Friday, as does the 45th Space Wing, which released forecasts for both launches.
click orlando
Storms expected as cold front marches into Central Florida
As many areas of the U.S. suffer from harsh blizzards and disastrous tornadoes, a cold front closing in on Central Florida this week may also bring severe weather. While the system is expected to be weaker than other parts of the country, it could still bring with it a few powerful storms.
click orlando
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
click orlando
Cold front brings severe weather threat to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving through Central Florida this week is bringing the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service warned there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants...
click orlando
‘They’re not a number’: Florida trooper explains why fatal crash investigations take time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some heartbroken families look for quick answers after one of their loved ones is killed in a crash, but the investigation afterward can take awhile to process, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Derek and Deanna Miner, the parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner, said they feel...
click orlando
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Comments / 0