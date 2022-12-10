ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Lottery education contribution reaches $43 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that its life-to-date contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund have exceeded $43 billion. Since the Lottery’s inception in 1988, Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion, according to a press release from lottery officials. More than $8 billion has also been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has allowed over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997, officials said.
12-year-old Viera chef wins state Lunchroom Wars title

VIERA, Fla. – Some kids compete on the soccer pitch or volleyball court. Juliet Karsak of Viera brings her A game in the kitchen. In early November, the 12-year-old sixth-grader who attends Florida Virtual School took first place in the statewide Lunchroom Wars, an event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Florida’s Space Coast preps for 2 SpaceX launches minutes apart

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A SpaceX launch is possible on Friday from the Space Coast — maybe two. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has two SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches on the books for Friday, as does the 45th Space Wing, which released forecasts for both launches.
Storms expected as cold front marches into Central Florida

As many areas of the U.S. suffer from harsh blizzards and disastrous tornadoes, a cold front closing in on Central Florida this week may also bring severe weather. While the system is expected to be weaker than other parts of the country, it could still bring with it a few powerful storms.
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
Cold front brings severe weather threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving through Central Florida this week is bringing the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service warned there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants...
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
