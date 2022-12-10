You need to ask these questions to teens starting hormone therapy. “A good history and physical, including screening, can prevent consequences that burden a patient’s daily life and increase health care costs. Assessing cardiovascular risk is a key part of the evaluation. Transgender individuals may have a compounded risk. Awareness and education for both the patient and the provider are vital. Currently and in the future, given the gender fluidity of society, we need to be aware and not make assumptions about a patient’s gender. Finally, we cannot discount informed consent. The young individual involved in hormonal treatment must understand not just the benefits but also the risks.”

1 DAY AGO