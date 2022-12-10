ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Vantage seeking nomiations

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331Sgu_0jeKVGBh00

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center is currently opening the nominations for the Class of 2023 Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame.

The purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates who have, through their performance and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and to Vantage Career Center after their graduation. Their exemplary public, personal and career achievements will serve to inspire and provide leadership to future graduates to achieve and serve in the same distinguished manner.

Criteria for Selection and Eligibility: Honorees must be a graduate of Vantage Career Center. A period of ten (10) years must have elapsed between graduation and eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame. Honorees should represent a broad range of talents, achievements, and/or community service. Nominees will be considered based on professional careers and community involvement. A person may be nominated more than once, and a person may be nominated and inducted posthumously. A candidate is nominated by an individual choosing to complete this form. The Hall of Fame Committee will conduct a preliminary screening of candidates. Qualifying candidates will then be requested to complete a questionnaire. To nominate, simply go to https://forms.gle/oMRfeSnLWhAoYubH6 filling out the necessary information. All nominations should be returned by January 6, 2023 at 11:59p.m. to Stacie Peters, Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert OH 45891. Please be advised that all nominees are eligible for 4 years of consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

Four County names Students of Month

Four County Career Center recently announced Students of the Month from the local area. Henna Law from Wauseon High School is the daughter of Jon Hill and Tiffany Emery and is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Woods.
WAUSEON, OH
The Lima News

Heir Force students soar past food drive goal

LIMA — The students at Heir Force Community School held their annual food drive setting a lofty goal of 5,000 items. Over 13,000 items were collected and distributed to Family Promise and the Neighborhood Relief store. Eighth grade student Gabriel Soriano said,”It makes me feel good that we are...
LIMA, OH
fcnews.org

North Star honored for expansion project

North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Bluffton board discusses substitute teachers

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton school board meeting met for its December meeting in the elementary school library. Brad Dailey was appointed President Pro Tempore for the January organizational meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. The board hired five substitute teachers at a rate of $95 dollars...
BLUFFTON, OH
WANE-TV

Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

East side apartment development seeks approval

LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay gets new development on site of former Argyle building

FINDLAY, Ohio — Construction of new residential and commercial space is expected soon on a long-vacant property in downtown Findlay. This large property in the heart of downtown Findlay has been empty since a fire devastated the former Argyle building in 2012. Trivium Development, of Columbus, purchased the parcel...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Adopt A Stocking: Mother wants Christmas for children

LIMA — You walk through the front door and immediately see the shoes neatly lined up in the hallway. There are kids in the home. Void of holiday decorations, Lakeisha neatly maintains the house as best she can. Everything centers around her children. Lakeisha has four children – two adults, a teenager who is 15 and a ten-year old.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
ohparent.com

Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?

Did you know about the indoor playground at Liberty Center?. Every parent knows how {frustrating, trying, tricky, complicated} it can be to take your kids to the mall. So, having an indoor playground at the mall is a total game changer. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Discovery Zone is a welcome break for kids — and parents! This indoor playground is a great space for kids to let loose during a trip to the mall.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana

A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Police calls

North Jameson Avenue at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday. South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday. 100 block of Bellwood Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: Reliving one of Kalida’s big shots in school history

There are a lot of great shots to choose from when examining Kalida’s rich history of basketball success, but for shear mind boggling, impossible feats, the finish of the 2008 sectional final between Kalida and Pandora Gilboa takes the cake. My pick for Kalida High School’s greatest shot: February...
KALIDA, OH
The Lima News

Adopt a Stocking: Single mom eyes better life for son

LIMA — Nicole, by her own admission, has made some “really poor decisions” during her first 28 years of life. Pregnant at an early age, a couple of stints in prison and more than a decade hooked on heroin. That’s the condensed version of her life. During that time, she watched her mother and her brother die from their own battles with drugs. A daughter born 10 years ago resides with Nicole’s father in southeastern Ohio.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
287
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy