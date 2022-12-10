Vantage seeking nomiations

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center is currently opening the nominations for the Class of 2023 Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame.

The purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates who have, through their performance and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and to Vantage Career Center after their graduation. Their exemplary public, personal and career achievements will serve to inspire and provide leadership to future graduates to achieve and serve in the same distinguished manner.

Criteria for Selection and Eligibility: Honorees must be a graduate of Vantage Career Center. A period of ten (10) years must have elapsed between graduation and eligibility for induction into the Hall of Fame. Honorees should represent a broad range of talents, achievements, and/or community service. Nominees will be considered based on professional careers and community involvement. A person may be nominated more than once, and a person may be nominated and inducted posthumously. A candidate is nominated by an individual choosing to complete this form. The Hall of Fame Committee will conduct a preliminary screening of candidates. Qualifying candidates will then be requested to complete a questionnaire. To nominate, simply go to https://forms.gle/oMRfeSnLWhAoYubH6 filling out the necessary information. All nominations should be returned by January 6, 2023 at 11:59p.m. to Stacie Peters, Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert OH 45891. Please be advised that all nominees are eligible for 4 years of consideration.