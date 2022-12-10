Read full article on original website
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
Initial review provides no conclusion as to why Hobart-Lawrence officer's gun fired
HOBART (WLUK) -- It's still unclear why a police officer's gun went off, injuring him during a traffic stop last week. Hobart-Lawrence police said Tuesday that police officer Samuel Schroeder is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery last Thursday. Schroeder was shot in the hip when his...
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of setting fire to Door County supper club
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The man who allegedly set fire to a Door County supper club pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday. Jonathan Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of arson of a building without owner’s consent for the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club.
Man convicted of odometer tampering accused of misleading SBA on loan application
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is accused of not telling the federal government on a loan application that he was under indictment for another crime. A federal grand jury last week indicted Robert Solberg, 38, for allegedly misleading the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the indictment,...
31-year-old Green Bay man arrested after standoff on city's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay's west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. -- nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
Green Bay police look to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence, Be Safe hotline
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are looking for new ways to ensure those experiencing domestic violence know the resources available to them. The Green Bay Police Department is now adding magnets with the Be Safe hotline number to its squad cars. The Be Safe campaign, which launched in October, connects...
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
One Pulaski area bonfire victim to undergo another surgery Wednesday
(WLUK) -- We have been following the story of Brandon Brzeczkowski since mid-October. Brandon was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire, causing it to...
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
Crash takes out power pole, slows traffic on Velp Avenue in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A crash on Green Bay's northwest side has shut down lanes on a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the crash happened in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road.
11 Shawano area non-profit organizations to receive $18,500
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Eleven non-profit organizations will be receiving grant money from the Shawano Area Community Foundation. The foundation will be giving $18,500 to the organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life in the Shawano area. That includes a gift of $2,500 for the Gresham School District...
'Tripledemic' leaves school desks empty as districts continue to see increased absences
(WLUK) -- It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several Northeast Wisconsin school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread that...
3 people displaced after fire causes $60,000 in damage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on the scene. No firefighters were injured.
Rockers, Dock Spiders release 2023 Northwoods League schedules
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- On the day Winter Storm Axel arrived, the Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided some warm thoughts by releasing their 2023 baseball schedules. The teams begin their seasons May 29 by facing each other at Fond du Lac's Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay's home...
USPS holding job fair in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking for a new job in the new year, the post office is hiring. The U.S. Postal Service has set a job fair for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at its Green Bay post office 300 Packerland Dr. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jobs...
No classes in Suring Wednesday due to high number of illnesses
SURING (WLUK) -- In a Facebook post, Superintendent Paul Orlich, Ph.D. of the Suring Public School District shared classes will be canceled on Wednesday. Orlich says over 32% of the student body and a high number of staff were out Tuesday due to illnesses. The decision was made to close...
Santa joins Green Bay firefighters at children's hospital to deliver presents
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It wasn't Santa's sleigh that children saw Tuesday but, rather, Santa in a firetruck. Children at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital visited with Santa and Green Bay firefighters Tuesday morning. After wrapping the presents with help from Central Church, firefighters went from room to room, visiting...
Winter Storm Axel brings high winds, waves to the Lakeshore
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel arrived as rain for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but on the Lakeshore, it added high winds. The area from Washington Island to Sheboygan is under a gale warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The concrete breakwall protecting Algoma Harbor stretches about a quarter mile into...
