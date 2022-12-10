ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
GRESHAM, WI
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
KESHENA, WI
31-year-old Green Bay man arrested after standoff on city's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man is in custody and shelter in place orders have been lifted, after a police standoff on Green Bay's west side Wednesday afternoon. The Green Bay Police Department says the 31-year-old man, who was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. -- nearly eight hours since the department first spotted him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
GREEN BAY, WI
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
OCONTO, WI
11 Shawano area non-profit organizations to receive $18,500

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Eleven non-profit organizations will be receiving grant money from the Shawano Area Community Foundation. The foundation will be giving $18,500 to the organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life in the Shawano area. That includes a gift of $2,500 for the Gresham School District...
SHAWANO, WI
3 people displaced after fire causes $60,000 in damage

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on the scene. No firefighters were injured.
GREEN BAY, WI
Rockers, Dock Spiders release 2023 Northwoods League schedules

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- On the day Winter Storm Axel arrived, the Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided some warm thoughts by releasing their 2023 baseball schedules. The teams begin their seasons May 29 by facing each other at Fond du Lac's Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay's home...
GREEN BAY, WI
USPS holding job fair in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking for a new job in the new year, the post office is hiring. The U.S. Postal Service has set a job fair for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at its Green Bay post office 300 Packerland Dr. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jobs...
GREEN BAY, WI
No classes in Suring Wednesday due to high number of illnesses

SURING (WLUK) -- In a Facebook post, Superintendent Paul Orlich, Ph.D. of the Suring Public School District shared classes will be canceled on Wednesday. Orlich says over 32% of the student body and a high number of staff were out Tuesday due to illnesses. The decision was made to close...
Santa joins Green Bay firefighters at children's hospital to deliver presents

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It wasn't Santa's sleigh that children saw Tuesday but, rather, Santa in a firetruck. Children at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital visited with Santa and Green Bay firefighters Tuesday morning. After wrapping the presents with help from Central Church, firefighters went from room to room, visiting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter Storm Axel brings high winds, waves to the Lakeshore

ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel arrived as rain for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but on the Lakeshore, it added high winds. The area from Washington Island to Sheboygan is under a gale warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The concrete breakwall protecting Algoma Harbor stretches about a quarter mile into...
ALGOMA, WI

