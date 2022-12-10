Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
NBC Miami
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
NBC Miami
Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal
Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi's record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead. Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.
NBC Miami
Argentina and Lionel Messi's History in the World Cup Final
Argentina last won the World Cup on June 29, 1986. One year later, almost to the day, Lionel Messi was born. So, not only has La Albiceleste not won during Messi's tenure with the team, they haven't won during the Argentine star's lifetime. That all could change Sunday when Argentina...
NBC Miami
Do the World Cup Winners Keep the Trophy?
The tournament of upsets is nearly over, leaving Argentina and France in its wake to face off in the final. The two football giants – each led by PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé – fell victim themselves to group stage upsets, but navigated the knockout round to reach Sunday’s match. They’re each on the quest to deliver a third World Cup victory to their country.
NBC Miami
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Fifa, UEFA rules breach/do not breach EU competition rules, EU court adviser says
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA's rules giving them the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players who do so are compatible with EU antitrust laws, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.
NBC Miami
Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the...
