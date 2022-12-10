Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal. Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15%...
WTOK-TV
A local author speaks to elementary students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today. Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell...
WTOK-TV
Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell
Services for Palma “Ann” Jones Harrell will be held 3 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton and Rev. Matthew Hitt will officiate. Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm on Monday...
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WTOK-TV
Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes. Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday. All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application...
WTOK-TV
Homer E. McPherson
Funeral services celebrating the life of Homer E. McPherson will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson
Services for Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Central Baptist Church, Meridian, MS with Reverend Burt Cade officiating. Interment will follow at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 12:00 PM with military honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WTOK-TV
“The sun will come out...for Thursday!”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The risk for severe weather is over for our area, and we can look forward to the sunshine returning on Thursday. The pesky clouds that dominated our skies for days will move out, but colder air will filer in. So, if you’ve been missing that chillier weather for the holidays...it’s on the way!
WTOK-TV
Some schools closed Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. Lauderdale County, Lamar, Russell Christian Academy, Newton County, Newton Municipal, St. Patrick School, Kemper County...
WTOK-TV
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
WTOK-TV
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
breezynews.com
Reckless Driver and a Minor Crash in Kosciusko
7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody. 11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp will be retiring at the end of his current term. Kemp told his department in a Monday meeting that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “The community has been great to me. I served here 6 terms. I made history...
WTOK-TV
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements to parks and facilities. The bond issue will be used to upgrade 6 facilities in the city including Highland Park, the Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and the Sammie Davidson Complex.
WTOK-TV
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday. Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba
ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disobeying a Police Officer, NCSO. $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $800, $600, $167, $307.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:22 AM on December 13,...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation got underway Monday into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shared an update Tuesday and said it had determined that a student at the school had attempted to...
