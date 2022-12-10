Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
Paris Police Monitor World Cup Celebration as France Eliminates Morocco, Advances to Final vs. Argentina
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. At least 2,500 police officers made their way to the Champs Elysees in Paris to ensure a peaceful night after France eliminated Morocco from the 2022 World Cup semifinals.
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
