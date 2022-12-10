Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina
France is one step closer to repeating. Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France came out with its usual 4-2-3-1 starting formation but had to make two changes due to illness. Center...
Get to Know Yassine ‘Bono' Bounou, Morocco's World Cup Goalkeeper
The FIFA World Cup stage is often filled with the world's brightest soccer athletes and legendary players who further solidify their spot in history. But at times, it's also where players make their mark and emerge as star players on soccer’s biggest stage. No one has made a bigger mark than Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.
Do the World Cup Winners Keep the Trophy?
The tournament of upsets is nearly over, leaving Argentina and France in its wake to face off in the final. The two football giants – each led by PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé – fell victim themselves to group stage upsets, but navigated the knockout round to reach Sunday’s match. They’re each on the quest to deliver a third World Cup victory to their country.
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?
Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco
France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the way for Argentina, as La Albiceleste advance to the final. The winner of France-Morocco will advance to face Argentina on Sunday, while the loser will play Croatia in the third-place game on Saturday.
