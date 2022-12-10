INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for […]

