Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Winchester Southern Road just south of Duvall Road in Pickaway County. Additional assistance is being...
WHIZ
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
WTOV 9
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
10 emergency crews respond to two-story building fire in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick […]
Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
whbc.com
Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO executes search warrant in Mt. Gilead
MORROW COUNTY- On December 8, 2022 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mt. Gilead. While executing the search warrant, deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters. Also located inside the residence were several different types of suspected prescription medication, US Currency, suspected drug abuse instruments and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Family warns others of the dangers of distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the coming weeks, many people will be hitting the road for holiday travel. The holidays are meant to be spent with family, but for some people, it’s a painful reminder of who they’re missing. “It was Nathan’s favorite holiday, he'd be putting lights...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle large General Electric plant fire in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A large factory fire is burning in Circleville at this hour. Crews were dispatched to the old General Electric plant 559 East Ohio Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rooftop of the building. Multiple departments have been...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
Concrete block used in smash-and-grab at North Linden wireless store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they said broke into a store by throwing a concrete block into its front door window. According to the Columbus Division of Police, an unknown male suspect tossed a concrete block into the front door window of the Hudson Beauty and Wireless store on […]
WHIZ
Family Displaced By Fire
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
Comments / 2