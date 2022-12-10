HBCU Legends' Exclusive Interview with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams on New Media Deal, Expansion, Investment Fund, and Deion Sanders

CIAA commissioner talks on the conference's growth, new media deal, investments, and even Coach Prime.

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) commissioner Jacqie McWilliams along with the presidents and chancellors of the nation's oldest HBCU conference met at Johnson C. Smith University on December 6 and 7 for their annual Board of Directors meeting.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams; Credit: CIAA

NEW MEDIA DEAL

McWilliams is completing her 10th year as the leader of the 13-member institutions who are on the precipice of closing a historic media rights deal to advance the CIAA for the next ten years.

"We had a couple of opportunities to look at," McWilliams said. "But we're excited about our work with this new media rights partner to grow our platform. It's been a while since we've done a long-term agreement. This 10-year agreement will be historical in Division II. Also, it will be historical what we will do in the HBCU space to amplify our voices and give exposure to our student-athletes. It's going to take and acquire a lot of work. We're talking about 800 games across all sports, even our Olympic sports, to be on the digital platform of our partner."

After the SWAC concluded a similar deal with HBCU GO, many critics believed the Allen Media Group was unfavorable to the conference and was dismissive of the ground-breaking pact. McWilliams gave me her perspective, "don't CBS and ESPN" conduct business in the same manner? Those are the same individuals who get on there and talk about the exploitation of athletes and coaches getting the same money. But if they didn't, they wouldn't have jobs if it wasn't happening." McWilliams noted.

"We are still not in the market and same place as our white colleagues in larger institutions. So now we have an opportunity. My conference [CIAA] has an opportunity to be engaged with a partner who sees and has a vision of how the help us amplify in the market on several types of stations. That's powerful. I don't know why anybody else can't see it, but I do."

The commissioner confirmed that the Board of Directors has approved establishing an infrastructure supporting the new technology, staffing, and training necessary to coincide with the new media rights contract.

Bluefield State Football; Credit: Bluefield State University

MEMBERSHIP CHANGES

Bluefield State University will enter as a full member, and Chowan University's affiliation will end in 2023. Commissioner McWilliams explained why the CIAA accepted Bluefield State.

"We're expanding with a full member from Bluefield State University. We have talked to them several times since 2014. We tried to get him to be an associate member to help us fulfill our baseball and men's tennis requirements, and they weren't ready."

McWilliams continued, "They were conference members back in the 1930s. They're not strangers to us and haven't been in the conference for 68 years. So bringing them back gives them a reset. Their president is doing a lot to make sure the culture the being a land grant institution and HBCU is prevalent and matches what we're where we're going."

Chowan, as an affiliate, only had its football program connected to the CIAA. It made sense to have Bluefield and 13 of their sports compete next fall as a full CIAA member.

CIAA INVESTMENT CHARTER

The CIAA Board of Directors approved a progressive investment charter after receiving a clean audit for 2022. McWilliams cited, "Our goal for the conference in 2020 was to hit a million-dollar fund balance. In 2020, we hit our million-dollar fund balance, and it was the first time we had an opportunity to talk about an investment fund and recognize all the risks that we had previously are now behind us."

She mentioned how the partnership with Black Ridge LLC through M&S Bank would handle the conference's portfolio. Dr. Hakim Lucas of Virginia Union will lead the investment subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Davis of Livingstone driving the conference's development and fundraising strategy, and Dr. Elwood L. Robinson from Winston-Salem State.

The commissioner spoke about how the investment charter will be necessary for the conference's projected growth and beneficial for providing scholarships and resources when required. "We have been very thoughtful about never cutting for the student-athletes. I've never cut the experience and would never do anything that would hurt our student-athletes."

McWilliams; Credit: Twitter Account

DIVERSIFYING CONFERENCE OPERATIONS

"I want to diversify how we generate funds. 80% of our revenue comes from the CIAA Tournament. If we sell all of our tickets, we have the opportunity to make $5 million in that building. That's the potential," McWilliams briefly shared on the conference's operations. Like two years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, some sports conference tournaments shut down, and sponsors requested a return of their money.

"You've got to have another linkage of revenue or another source of revenue in case that happens. For us, it's always about diversifying. So we have the tournament, sponsors, media rights agreement, and the development of a donation page" that will assist in the multiple revenue streams for the CIAA.

2023 HALL OF FAME

Also, the Board approved the John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 honorees. The commissioner has a few surprises in honor of Title IX when they name the 2023 conference inductees. The new class of honorees ceremony will be at CFG Bank Arena during the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament on Friday, Feb. 24.

Dr. William H. Harvey, former longtime Hampton University President, will receive the 2023 Jimmy Jenkins Legacy honor. This award is presented to an individual, as approved by the Board, who has provided an environment that supports athletic and academic excellence through educational opportunities and community involvement, always focused on the personal growth, mental wellness, and development of the student-athlete and its members.

ON DEION SANDERS

It's the industry," McWilliams exclaimed about Coach Deion Sanders. "I keep telling people that you're going to get fired or move on somewhere else. At the end of the day, he brought a vibe, he brought energy, and he did his job. He exceeded expectations. He helped amplify what we already knew existed, but it's Deion Sanders." She finally remarked, "People make decisions and choices, and he made his choice. Now let the man go, and celebrate him."

She received some pushback from her family. Especially since her father and family are from Jackson, MS.

"I want him to do well. He needs to do well there."

THE FUTURE FOR MCWILLIAMS

The CIAA will do very well under Commissioner McWilliams in 2023 and in future years. Should any higher-level commissioner openings arise, expect to hear the name of Jacqie McWilliams as a candidate. Her leadership, energy, passion, and humor are contagious, but her vision clearly defined how she restored the brand of the CIAA. What's next for the CIAA?

We shall see.