U.S. Marshals apprehend woman in New Orleans wanted in connection with Berkeley County murder

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman wanted in connection with a 2016 Berkeley County murder has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service said On Oct. 18, Dominique Perry was indicted, by a Berkeley County grand jury on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. The alleged murder occurred in August 2016. On Oct. 19, the Berkeley County Prosecutors Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in locating Perry.

Upon receipt of this case, task force members quickly determined that Perry was no longer in West Virginia. In early December, investigators developed information that Perry was in New Orleans and sent a lead to the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force. On Dec. 6, Perry was apprehended in New Orleans without incident.

“This case illustrates how well U.S. Marshal’s offices across the nation work together. A day after sending the lead, our New Orleans Task Force had this fugitive in custody,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

Perry is currently being held at the Orleans Justice Center as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.