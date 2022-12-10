Read full article on original website
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers
Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills still alive? GM clears air after Cole Beasley signing
The Buffalo Bills recently signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad, and so it got everyone asking: what will happen to their chase of Odell Beckham Jr. now?. While some believe that the Beasley signing officially rules them out in the OBJ pursuit, that is not exactly the case. Bills GM Brandon Beane emphasized as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that the Super Bowl-winning wideout is still in play for Buffalo.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy
People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Jordan Mailata fires back at Micah Parsons for Jalen Hurts shade
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys simply do not like each other. Being division rivals will do that to a team, for sure. When a crucial late-season matchup comes up, the vitriol increases tenfold. The Cowboys and Eagles will face off in Week 16 in one of the biggest matchups...
Tua Tagovailoa ridiculed by Bills fans over ‘snows in Alabama’ take
With the Dolphins set to leave the sunny shores of Miami to take on the Buffalo Bills in icy conditions, Tua Tagovailoa shook off any concerns. Tua responded to the press with a five-word take for anyone worried he wouldn’t be able to thrive in the snow:. “It snows...
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama
Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed. According to Jeremy Fowler of […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. primed for shocking decision after free agency drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa’s preparation for icy Bills clash months in advance
The Miami Dolphins are preparing not only for the battle against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch this coming Sunday but also for the expected cold temperature at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Apparently, it’s also the kind of playing environment that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ready to deal with since even before the start of the 2022 NFL season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
The 2022 NFL season continues to creep towards the playoffs. But in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are just starting up. And if your team was good enough to find its way into the postseason, that makes checking out our Week 15 start ’em sit ’em running backs list worth your while. Finding solid […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
