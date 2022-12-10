ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Indianapolis.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) listed questionable Saturday."

Haliburton is off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 24 games.

The former 12th-overall pick is currently leading the entire NBA in assists per contest.

With the way that Haliburton has played, he could make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

In addition, the Pacers have been a pleasant surprise to start the 2022-23 season with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

Last season, they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, while right now, they are the fifth seed.

They look like a team who will be in contention to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

At home, the Pacers have been tough to beat, with an 8-4 record in 12 games hosted in Indianapolis.

In their last game, the Pacers beat the Washington Wizards (at home) 121-111, and Haliburton had 23 points, two rebounds and 11 assists.

As for the Nets, they are one spot ahead of the Pacers as the fourth seed in the east.

They are 15-12 in 27 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

However, they have struggled on the road going 5-7 in the 12 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

