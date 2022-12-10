Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa makes up ground on Chargers' Justin Herbert since rookie battle

LOS ANGELES — They don’t have a personal relationship. Geographically, they hardly could be farther apart. Physically, there’s no comparison.

Yet Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were linked in the past, are linked in the present and will be linked deep into the future as the rest of the football world attempts to settle a simple question: Did the Dolphins get it right?

If the answer to that question hasn’t changed from the first time these two quarterbacks duked it out two years ago, it’s at least not as emphatic. Herbert was the hare entering that first meeting with the Dolphins. Drafted sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, he’d already posted 300-yard, three-touchdown performances in half his games as a rookie. Tagovailoa — selected fifth overall by the Dolphins, who obviously had passed on Herbert — was the tortoise who’d barely gotten off the bench.

Now?

Now, Tagovailoa is the most accurate passer in the league, the highest-rated quarterback and, for what it’s worth, the highest vote-getter in the NFL in fans’ balloting for the Pro Bowl. Herbert? He’s still doing Herbert things. Short of administering truth serum, you’ll never know if the Dolphins would make the same choice if they knew then what they know now. But there can be no mistaking the fact that both franchises are fine with the leader they landed.

As for the quarterbacks themselves?

“I feel that I’ve been very blessed to have gotten chosen, regardless of if I got chosen before him or after him,” Tagovailoa said this week. “I’m just happy to be where I’m at. I don’t think anything of it. I know everyone else outside of our building and fans want to make speculations about that, but for me, I’m just very fortunate, very blessed to be in this position. I’ll let everyone else handle the talking with that.”

Well, not everyone.

Sam Madison, who coaches the Dolphins’ secondary, was a teammate of Dan Marino’s on the Dolphins. Asked if there are any aspects of Herbert’s skills that remind him of Marino, Madison all but recoiled.

“I’m not going to compare anybody to Dan Marino, ever,” Madison said.

Not even on arm strength?

“I’m still taking Dan any day.”

OK, so if comparing Herbert and Marino is off-limits, what about going back to Herbert vs. Tagovailoa? Frank Smith, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, has been aligned with both since he was the Chargers’ run-game coordinator and offensive line coach last season. Smith said the aspect of Herbert’s game that surprised him was how competitive he is — but Smith was quick to add that Tagovailoa’s competitive nature can, well, compete with Herbert’s.

“They both have that drive,” Smith said. “I think that their personalities are very different, but when it comes to them wanting to win, doing what it takes to win, both are extremely similar in that capacity. They have different skill sets.”

Herbert has the size (6-feet-6, 237) and durability going for him, which is fortunate for the Chargers. While losing three of his past four starts, Herbert has been sacked 16 times, part of a 26-sack season. Tagovailoa (6-1, 217) has been sacked 15 times all year. His injury history has been well chronicled. Most recently, it includes an ankle problem suffered last weekend vs. the 49ers but has healed to the point that he doesn’t even have an injury designation for this game.

Herbert has a cannon arm, but Tagovailoa’s increased strength has made this significantly less of a subject this season. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in yards per completion (13.2), yards per attempt (9.0) and touchdown percentage (6.6). Herbert is averaging just 9.8 yards per completion, but he doesn’t have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the other end of his passes.

To put it another way: Tagovailoa has 21 touchdown passes, one more than Herbert — but Herbert has needed 193 more attempts to do it.

And, of course, there’s the bottom line: wins and losses. That stat is a reflection on them but also an indication of what type of team they’re on. Tagovailoa is 8-2 this season to 6-6 for Herbert, and Tagovailoa has a career mark of 21-10 to Herbert’s 21-23.

It hasn't exactly helped Herbert that receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined to make only 13 of a possible 24 appearances this season because of injuries. They both could line up against Miami, though.

"When you miss Mike and Keenan, I think the defense is able to play you differently," Herbert said. "Having those guys out there, it kind of opens up your playbook and allows defenses to have to deal with that. ... It gives us more ability to do some things because those guys are two really special, talented receivers."

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins won their first meeting 29-21 at Hard Rock Stadium. He completed 15-of-25 passes for 169 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.9 rating. Herbert went 20-of-32 for 187 yards, two TDs, one interception and an 86.3 rating.

Even though they were in the same draft class, “I never really knew him on a personal level,” Tagovailoa said. “I knew of him in college. I mean, he’s been a baller and then you also look at his career thus far in the NFL and he continues to do really great things. He can run, he can throw, he can throw on the run. He can do a lot of things and it’s pretty remarkable. I have nothing but respect for him and his game, too.”

Tagovailoa’s fortunes took a significant turn when the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who immediately began trying to build up Tagovailoa’s confidence, assuring his QB he believed in him. McDaniel even went so far as to compile a 700-play tape of Tagovailoa’s greatest hits to hammer home the point. But this week, Tagovailoa revealed one interesting tidbit about that tape.

“I didn’t watch the whole 700-play tape,” he said, breaking into a grin. “There’s no way I was going to watch all 700. I probably only got to like 90 with him.”

It’s not that Tagovailoa was bored with watching Tagovailoa. It’s that a guy has only so much time.

“It was a lot of hours of one play — just 14 minutes on just this one play and just talking about it, like, ‘Wow what did you see on this? Why did you guys do this?’ ”

Why did the Dolphins choose Tagovailoa over Herbert? If people were asking that before their first duel, at least now, they have their answer.