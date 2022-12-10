ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Wisdom, World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Spotted Once Again At Age 71

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JINT6_0jeKQFGl00

Wisdom, a Laysan albatross believed to be the world’s oldest wild bird, has returned again to the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge , the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday.

The 71-year-old, who was spotted on Thanksgiving Day, has reappeared at the same nest site in the North Pacific for decades, the agency wrote on Facebook . Over the course of her life, she’s raised around 30 chicks. Last year, scientists learned that she had become a grandmother after one of her offspring was observed helping raise a chick of its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urs8f_0jeKQFGl00 Wisdom and one of her chicks in 2018.

However, Wisdom’s longtime mate, Akeakamai ― whose name means “lover of wisdom” in the Hawaiian language ― has not been seen at the wildlife refuge this year. The pair’s most recent chick hatched in early 2021, when Wisdom was at least 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHzrT_0jeKQFGl00 Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, in 2015.

Scientists can identify Wisdom via an aluminum ID fastened around her ankle. Renowned ornithologist Chandler Robbins first banded her in 1956 and gave her a new band in 2002. Robbins died in 2017 at the age of 98, more than six decades after first meeting Wisdom.

“I like to think that in all her years Wisdom has learned to avoid most of the hazards that threaten seabirds,” Robbins told Living Bird magazine shortly before his death. He noted that upon initially encountering Wisdom, she was nesting at a location well protected from tsunamis but close to overhead wires and traffic, which can pose risks to seabirds. When he recaptured her years later, he said, she had moved to a new nesting site free from such hazards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yrmnm_0jeKQFGl00 Wisdom tends to an egg in 2016.

There are some Wisdom truthers who don’t believe it could be the same bird returning year after year, The Washington Post reported in 2016 . Skeptics posit that someone possibly switched the ID band to a new albatross at some point. But scientists seem confident she’s the real deal, while acknowledging that her case is unusual.

“Albatrosses are extremely long-lived but the unusual thing about Wisdom is she’s so much older than other birds,” seabird ecologist Richard Phillips told The New York Times last year.

After Wisdom, the next-oldest wild albatross known to Phillips was 61, he said.

On social media, news of Wisdom’s return this year was met with celebration and appreciation for her resilience.

Long live Wisdom!

Comments / 12

Donald Eckardt
3d ago

She is a Champion 🏆 What a wise old bird.Wish she could write a book!Thanks FRIENDS

Reply
4
Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Maya Devi

Archaeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra

Archeologists from Egypt think they have finally found the lost tomb of Cleopatra and her lover, Mark Antony, after they discovered a tunnel. Archeologists have discovered a tunnel carved through layers of rock underneath the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, which is said to have the tombs of the beautiful Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Maya Devi

Mysterious 'nightmare' shark with unnerving human-like smile dragged up from the deep sea

A mysterious shark with a scary human-like smile has washed up the shores of Australia, leaving people uncertain about its species. A strange looking deep sea shark with an unnerving human-like smile and bulging eyes has become the nightmare of many ever since it washed up on the shores of Australia. Shark experts are confused about which species this eerie looking shark belongs to, making the creature even more interesting.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
HuffPost

HuffPost

227K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy