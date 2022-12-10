Langston Hughes outlasts Gainesville for Georgia 6A state football title

ATLANTA – It has often been said that every play counts in a close football game.

For the Georgia High School Association’s Class 6A state championship game between No. 1 state-ranked Langston Hughes and fourth-ranked Gainesville, every second counted.

To be more specific, the final 59 seconds of the first half were particularly critical after Gainesville had pulled to within three points of Hughes.

The Panthers, ranked No. 25 in SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25, responded with two touchdowns in that brief time period, which proved to be the difference in their 35-28 victory Friday night at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Hughes running back Jekail Middlebrook breaks into open space as Gainesville's Aveion Young (33) and Samaj Brown (19) pursue. Photo by Jamie Spaar

Four-star quarterback Prentiss “Air” Noland threw for 82 of his game-high 263 yards and two of his three touchdown passes in those 59 seconds, which helped Hughes (15-0) hold off a late charge by Gainesville (14-1) to claim the program’s first state championship.

The title was particularly sweet for Noland and his teammates, who fell just a missed 30-yard field goal short of the title in last year’s championship game against Buford.

“It wasn’t easy,” the 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior said after the game. “We had to deal with a lot of adversity. … You live and you learn, and you overcome adversity.”

Hughes' quarterback Prentiss "Air" Noland reads the defense as a junior Justus Savage accepts a handoff. Noland threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' win. Photo by Jamie Spaar

The Panthers, who had beaten their previous 14 opponents by an average of 43 points, had to deal with more adversity than they had throughout the entire season to that point against a Gainesville team in its first state finals since winning the title in 2012, and which went just 5-5 a season ago.

Eric Guerra’s second field goal of the game, a 28-yarder with 59 seconds left in the half, pulled the Red Elephants within 6-3, and it looked like they would take momentum into halftime.

But Noland and the Hughes offense quickly went to work by hitting Jaden Barnes twice – once for 24 yards, which gained 15 more on a roughing the passer penalty on the throw, and again for 25 yards to move the ball into the red zone.

He then hooked up with Jekail Middlebrook on a 15-yard scoring strike, and Hughes had seized momentum back in the blink of an eye to extend its lead to 15-6 with 25 seconds left in the half.

“This game is based off momentum,” Noland said. “And I feel like we had the majority of the momentum the whole game. Momentum is a big carrier and a big key in the game.”

Gainesville's quarterback Baxter Wright races into some open space on the edge in the Georgia 6A state championship game. Wright rushed for one touchdown and threw for two more. Photo by Jamie Spaar

The Panthers gained even more when Justin Bonds pounced on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Noland lofted an 18-yard TD pass to Barnes on the next snap at the 11 second mark, followed by a two-point completion to Jelani Thurman, to suddenly take a 23-6 lead into intermission.

Hughes head coach Daniel “Boone” Williams was blunt about the impact of his team’s last-minutes surge in the half.

“Those 14 points were major,” Williams said. “That was the swing we knew we needed. Every game, we’ve always had a swing. The kids responded there I mean, look, take away those 14 points, and we lose.”

Williams wasn’t exaggerating, given that there were plenty more swings during a back-and-forth second half, thanks to a Gainesville squad that wouldn’t quit despite the shell-shocking blow of the last minute.

“(Hughes) went down and scored, and then they had the fumble, and they scored (again). So we dug ourselves a hole,” Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett said. “But I was just proud of our kids. At halftime, I told them, ‘Look, just bow your back and let’s go play.’ And we took that first drive back (in the second half) and scored.

“It is what it is. Our kids played their tails off. We put a plan together and our kids believed in that plan. There were a couple of times we didn’t execute it as well, but that’s part of the game. That’s football. … We said if we can get it to the fourth quarter, I felt like we could win it. We got it to the fourth quarter, … but it’s like I said. It’s part of the game. It’s how the game is.”

Indeed, the Red Elephants took the second-half kickoff and marched 60 yards in 12 plays before Baxter Wright scored from 2 yards out on a keeper to cut the deficit to 23-13 with 7:53 left in the third quarter.

It was part of a gutsy performance for the Gainesville quarterback, who finished the night 22 of 34 for 191 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added 53 yards and a score on 17 carries.

But just about every time the Red Elephants battled back, Hughes had an answer, with Noland’s 1-yard run countering Wright’s TD, and Middlebrook’s 72-yard kickoff return following Wright’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Travien Watson late in the third quarter helping the Panthers keep Gainesville at arms length.

Wright eventually hit Watson with another scoring strike from 14 yards out with 3:59 remaining, but Noland and the Hughes offense made sure Gainesville wouldn’t get another opportunity to tie the game by running out the clock to begin the Panthers’ celebration.

It was a tough end to a renaissance season for Gainesville, which had only one winning season since 2015, under Niblett, who came in a little less than a year ago after winning six Alabama state titles at Hoover and Oneonta over the past 22 years.

And while Niblett hurts for his departing seniors, the future appears very bright for the Red Elephants.

“It hurts,” Niblett said. “It’s supposed to hurt because it means the world to you,” Niblett said. “And I apologized to (the players) because I couldn’t get them a state championship this year, and I wanted our seniors to go out with a ring. But what they’ve done for this program, the culture they’ve set here, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s always going to hurt, but there will be a time when you can rest a little bit and look back and be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

Among the other standouts from Friday’s game included Barnes, who hauled in eight catches for 152 yards and the TD, and Bonds, who had a team-best 10 combined tackles and assists, plus a sack and two tackles for loss to go with his fumble recovery, for Hughes, as well was Watson (10-102, 2 TDs receiving) and linebacker Jeremiah Telander (13 combined tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 blocked PATs) for Gainesville.

