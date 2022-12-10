Read full article on original website
WBOY
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
WBOY
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
WBOY
Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency
Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
WBOY
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
WBOY
Hard-nosed guard duo anchors WVU hoops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From Joe Mazzulla to Jevon Carter, tough guards have headlined the Bob Huggins era of West Virginia basketball. In 2022, Huggins has the perfect guard duo to fit this bill: Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. The veteran duo tag teams the defensive backcourt and could shape the Mountaineers up to be one of the toughest teams in the Big 12 to score on.
WBOY
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
WBOY
Tre Mitchell named Big 12 MBB Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forward Tre Mitchell has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The conference announced its weekly accolades on Monday, with Mitchell earning the top honor. This marks the second time Mitchell has earned a Big 12 honor. The Pittsburgh native averaged...
WBOY
How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
WBOY
A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.
