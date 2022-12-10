Read full article on original website
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
One killed, several injured in Oakhaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn — One woman was killed in a crash in Oakhaven on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Winchester and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. Police say three cars were involved. According to police, seven victims were taken to the hospital. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
City’s impound lot: Putting out fires as they come
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive problem at the Memphis impound lot. They are over capacity, and those in charge say two things have made it worse. “It’s a massive undertaking,” said Memphis Police Col. Doreen Shelton, who runs the place. “That’s 12 acres of vehicles out here.” The impound lot located in Frayser holds cars […]
Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Monday morning. Memphis Police Department reported that the accident happened on Germantown Parkway on Interstate 40 at around midnight.
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
1 dead, 7 injured in overnight crash near Memphis International Airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a Tuesday night crash near the Memphis International Airport, Memphis Police said. On Tuesday at 9:24 pm, officers responded to Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane regarding a three-vehicle crash. Officers located eight victims with injuries...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after rash of violence in less than 24 hours in the city. At least four people died, and several others injured between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to...
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
One in custody after man shot, killed in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Frayser overnight Wednesday. Police say it happened on the 2700 block of Rangeline Road just before 3 a.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. One person was taken into custody. Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other.
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
Wonder Junior High closes for day after fire
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed for the rest of the day. There’s no word...
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
Car crashes into Bartlett home overnight
We are still working to confirm details on how the crash happened. MPD made no comment at the scene.
'This thing’s really getting out of hand': Downtown Memphis car break-ins a concern for tourism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 30 car break-ins at one time took place over the weekend in downtown Memphis. Memphis Tourism’s president said the crime has gotten way out of control. It’s not good news for anyone. “It’s not just a Memphis problem. This is going on literally...
