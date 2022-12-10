ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Starfleet Command
4d ago

♦️ ☞ CV-2019 is in the same family as many cold viruses; in general, it is no more fatal than our usual seasonal influenza strains . It poses absolutely no risk to children . Masks of ANY sort, including type N95, have been PROVEN incapable of stopping it, and it is IMPOSSIBLE to vaccinate against . Have a nice day . 🤠

Laist.com

Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. You don’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Hit Highest Levels in Months: What to Know About Mask Advisory

Notice a few more face masks than usual on your Monday commute? At the office? Unsure?. Monday marks the first weekday since New York City health officials "strongly" advised people mask up in public indoor settings as well as crowded outdoor ones regardless of vaccination status amid compounding infection threats of COVID, RSV and flu with the worst of the dreaded winter viral threat still looming after the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PIX11

NYC health officials issue health advisory for tridemic

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Covid, RSV, and the flu has been circulating around New York City, prompting city health officials to issue a health advisory for the tridemic. The tridemic has caused a medicine shortage nationwide, likely due to the surging demand for ibuprofen and acetaminophen for kids. Parents of small children have had difficulty […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HeySoCal

LA County COVID: 7,845 new cases, 39 deaths in last 3 days

With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in the hospital, down by 41...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kazu.org

Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages

Public health officials are revisiting the topic of indoor masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses take hold during the holiday season. Over the past few weeks, a surge in cases of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — known as RSV — has been sickening millions of Americans, overwhelming emergency rooms and even causing a cold medicine shortage. The triple threat has been called a "tripledemic" by some health experts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again

With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

