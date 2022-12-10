Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
Exclusive-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday amid closer cooperation with Beijing.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Citi to wind down consumer banking in china, affecting about 1,200 staff
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) will wind down its consumer banking business in China in a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees, the bank said on Thursday.
What the Left and Right Get Wrong About Texas Migrant Crisis
Republicans complain that the left throws around the word “racist” so much that it has lost its meaning.They’re right. As a result, when we’re confronted by actual racism, it’s hard to get folks worked up.The same goes for security along the U.S.-Mexico border, which I’ve written about from the Southwest for more than 30 years.Republicans always chase shadows on the border. They sound like a broken record. Whether the number of migrants crossing the border was a flood or a trickle—the song is the same.Those on the right throw around the word “invasion” so much that it has lost its...
The Mysterious Problem With Sam Bankman-Fried’s Political Donations
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.When Justice Department prosecutors unsealed an indictment against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday morning, they revealed an array of serious charges against the crypto boy-king for billions of dollars in high-profile financial crimes, but the very last count opens a new mystery—an enigmatic straw donor scheme to violate federal campaign finance laws.During a press conference unveiling the charges, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams alleged that Bankman-Fried, 30, parlayed “tens of millions of dollars” stolen from his clients into a...
Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 10th straight month in Nov
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.33 trillion yuan ($477.31 billion) at end-October, down from 3.38 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said on Thursday.
Opinion | The Fevered Anti-China Attitude in Washington Is Going to Backfire
America has embarked on a difficult challenge: reversing decades of technological integration with China without damaging the U.S. economy or antagonizing allies. Unfortunately, the U.S. is doing this all wrong.
Australia's ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; EU fails to agree new sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; states fail to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions
Philly’s Safehouse pushes the U.S. Department of Justice for earlier decision on the legality of supervised injection sites
The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a district court judge for a two-month extension to make a decision on where the federal government stands on the legality of supervised injection sites. But Safehouse, the Philadelphia nonprofit at the center of a civil lawsuit against the DOJ, is pushing back...
Fitch affirms China ratings at 'A+'
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings affirmed China's ratings at 'A+' with a stable outlook on Thursday. Fitch forecasted China's economy to grow by 4.1% in 2023, up from 2.8% in 2022, the statement added.
Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body
Iran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women's rights body over its response to protests triggered by death of Mahsa Amini. Iran has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for U.S. seniors
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
