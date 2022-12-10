Republicans complain that the left throws around the word “racist” so much that it has lost its meaning.They’re right. As a result, when we’re confronted by actual racism, it’s hard to get folks worked up.The same goes for security along the U.S.-Mexico border, which I’ve written about from the Southwest for more than 30 years.Republicans always chase shadows on the border. They sound like a broken record. Whether the number of migrants crossing the border was a flood or a trickle—the song is the same.Those on the right throw around the word “invasion” so much that it has lost its...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO