Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor to localized moderate coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY NIGHT WHAT...Surfs of 8 to 10 feet will continue to impact south facing showers of the islands. WHERE...South shores of all islands. WHEN...Through Friday night. IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1002 PO ASO LULU TESEMA 14 2022 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA E OO I LE PO O LE ASO FARAILE MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po o le Aso Faraile. AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Choctaw A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CHOCTAW COUNTY At 259 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Kinterbish, or 12 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Choctaw County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Gadsden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 AM EST/800 AM CST/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Gadsden; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, Gulf and eastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, western Gadsden, Liberty and western Franklin Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 445 AM EST/345 AM CST/ At 354 AM EST/254 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Blountstown to 7 miles southwest of Port St. Joe. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Quincy, Greensboro, Stonemill Creek, Chattahoochee, Orange, Wewahitchka, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Honeyville, Ocheesee, Juniper, Douglas City, Selman, Abe Springs, Vilas and Chipola Cutoff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline early this morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Perkins County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Forsyth and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9 feet by tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Blizzard Warning issued for Bennett, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Oglala Lakota BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING .Snow, heavy at times, is expected from the Fox Valley north and west this morning. Further east, precipitation will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow during the morning hours. Travel is expected to be hazardous for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Locally higher amounts up to 0.75 inches on the ridgetops and summits. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of moderate freezing rain is expected this morning with rates 0.1 to 0.2 inches per hour possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today, consider altering your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ early this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility this afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
