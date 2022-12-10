Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline due to elevated water levels and 2 to 4 ft wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline due to elevated water levels and 2 to 4 ft wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY NIGHT WHAT...Surfs of 8 to 10 feet will continue to impact south facing showers of the islands. WHERE...South shores of all islands. WHEN...Through Friday night. IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1002 PO ASO LULU TESEMA 14 2022 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA E OO I LE PO O LE ASO FARAILE MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po o le Aso Faraile. AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Gadsden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 AM EST/800 AM CST/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Gadsden; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, Gulf and eastern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, western Gadsden, Liberty and western Franklin Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 445 AM EST/345 AM CST/ At 354 AM EST/254 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Blountstown to 7 miles southwest of Port St. Joe. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Quincy, Greensboro, Stonemill Creek, Chattahoochee, Orange, Wewahitchka, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Honeyville, Ocheesee, Juniper, Douglas City, Selman, Abe Springs, Vilas and Chipola Cutoff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline early this morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Special Weather Statement issued for Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Sevier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sevier, McCurtain and northeastern Red River Counties through 1245 PM CST At 1158 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Octavia to near Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Shinewell, Mount Herman, Glover, America, West Line, Bethel and Oak Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hand, Hyde by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hand; Hyde WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Hyde and Hand Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Snyder, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Snyder; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union and Snyder Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Forsyth and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9 feet by tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
Blizzard Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Locally higher amounts up to 0.75 inches on the ridgetops and summits. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of moderate freezing rain is expected this morning with rates 0.1 to 0.2 inches per hour possible.
Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CST. * At 550 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hennepin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Katie, Tatums, Hennepin and Pooleville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
