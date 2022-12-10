Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Rapid City WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline early this morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Middlesex, Southern New London by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Middlesex; Southern New London WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor to localized moderate coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County, Southern Campbell County, Western Crook County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING .Snow, heavy at times, is expected from the Fox Valley north and west this morning. Further east, precipitation will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow during the morning hours. Travel is expected to be hazardous for the morning commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Turner; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today, consider altering your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ early this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Gratiot; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A wintry mix of snow...sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will surge from south to north over Central Lower Michigan early this morning between 400 AM and 800 AM. By 900 AM, precipitation will have come to an end. Air temperatures will hold right around the freezing mark through daybreak, so slippery roads are to be expected. Winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph may result in power outages due to ice covered tree limbs that may come down.
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 21:28:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The North Carolina mountains above 3500 ft. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility this afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
