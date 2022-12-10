Effective: 2022-12-15 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Locally higher amounts up to 0.75 inches on the ridgetops and summits. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of moderate freezing rain is expected this morning with rates 0.1 to 0.2 inches per hour possible.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO