weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline early this morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kewaunee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kewaunee WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING .Snow, heavy at times, is expected from the Fox Valley north and west this morning. Further east, precipitation will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow during the morning hours. Travel is expected to be hazardous for the morning commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Kewaunee County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY NIGHT WHAT...Surfs of 8 to 10 feet will continue to impact south facing showers of the islands. WHERE...South shores of all islands. WHEN...Through Friday night. IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1002 PO ASO LULU TESEMA 14 2022 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA E OO I LE PO O LE ASO FARAILE MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po o le Aso Faraile. AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Middlesex, Southern New London by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Middlesex; Southern New London WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County, Southern Campbell County, Western Crook County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING .Snow, heavy at times, is expected from the Fox Valley north and west this morning. Further east, precipitation will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow during the morning hours. Travel is expected to be hazardous for the morning commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today, consider altering your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ early this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:08:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor to localized moderate coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Gratiot; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A wintry mix of snow...sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will surge from south to north over Central Lower Michigan early this morning between 400 AM and 800 AM. By 900 AM, precipitation will have come to an end. Air temperatures will hold right around the freezing mark through daybreak, so slippery roads are to be expected. Winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph may result in power outages due to ice covered tree limbs that may come down.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spink WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Spink County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility this afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
