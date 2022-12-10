Effective: 2022-12-15 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Forsyth and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek near Alpharetta. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9 feet by tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

