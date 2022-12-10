Effective: 2022-12-15 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO