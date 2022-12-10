Read full article on original website
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline early this morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds are likely to occur now through around 6 AM before gradually diminishing through the mid to late morning.
