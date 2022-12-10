Video: Morocco Stuns Portugal 1-0 to Advance to the Semifinals of the World Cup
Morocco’s Cinderella story at the 2022 World Cup continues after they stun Cristiano Rondaldo and Portugal 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.
