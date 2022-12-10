ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brad Lander wants to outlaw firing workers without ‘just cause’ — even though he did it

By Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIVSs_0jeKOJ1300

City Comptroller Brad Lander is cheerleading a new bill that would prohibit Big Apple businesses from firing employees without just cause – but critics say he doesn’t practice what he preaches.

In a series of social media posts this week, the far-lefty pol boasted he’s working with Democratic Socialists of America-backed Queens Councilwoman Tiffany Caban to promote legislation that would legally protect workers from losing their jobs unless their bosses can demonstrate economic hardship or unsatisfactory work performance.

Caban’s bill, introduced Wednesday, dramatically expands on laws approved last year – and spearheaded by Lander when he was then a Brooklyn councilman – that protect fast-food workers from being fired without cause

“Workers shouldn’t be fired on a whim,” Lander tweeted Wednesday. “Proud to support @CabanD22’s  @SecureJobsNYC Act to protect workers, building on our #justcause protections for fast-food workers.  Hopeful that other cities, states & eventually Congress will follow suit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bqb4R_0jeKOJ1300
Award-winning photographer Susan Watts says she was fired by comptroller’s office without a valid explanation or just cause.
Susan Watts/Linkedin

Lander was slammed by critics for firing two well-respected staffers in his own office last month without hinting their jobs were in jeopardy or providing any examples of just cause.

“Brad Lander, like many progressives in this city, are hypocrites,” said Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a moderate Democrat. “They live by the motto: do as I say, not as I do. New Yorkers deserve elected officials who advocate for common sense measures, not social experiments that they themselves disregard.”

Veteran photographer Susan Watts said she was blindsided during an impromptu Nov. 3 office meeting with a human resources staffer where she was fired as the comptroller’s director of visual content. Only hours earlier, she had a pleasant conversation with Lander after photographing him at a rally, Watts recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIyqt_0jeKOJ1300
Queens Councilwoman Tiffany Caban has introduced legislation that would make it very difficult for NYC businesses to fire their workers unless they can show just cause.
REUTERS

“I’m not upset for being let go, but I’m baffled with the way this was handled,” said Watts, whose resume also includes working more than two decades as a Daily News staff photographer. “This is in complete contradiction to what I believed Brad Lander feels about labor rights and how you treat workers.”

Alex Montoya Wunrow, the director of digital content, was also fired. Both were holdovers hired by ex-Comptroller Scott Stringer, and they continued working for Lander after he took the office in January. They were let go because of an “office restructuring” with no further explanation given, according to Watts.

Lander spokesperson Naomi Dann said the Comptroller’s office doesn’t comment on “individual personnel matters.”

“This administration works hard, with both our unionized staff and political appointees, to create a team culture that values feedback and collaboration, and that delivers top quality public service and results for New Yorkers.” Dann said.

Comments / 4

William Shakespeare
4d ago

We don't need a law for that. If you fire without just cause, the fired employee gets unemployment; if you fire with cause, the fired employee is not eligible for unemployment. It all works out in the end.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes

You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K

Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Prosecutors pump the brakes on converted school bus selling pot on NYC streets

Now that’s what you’d call a Magic School Bus. Queens prosecutors put the brakes on an illegal marijuana operation that was allegedly peddling “Beach Boyz Budz” brand weed out of a multi-colored converted school bus, The Post has learned. The bus — decked out in Jamaican Rastafarian colors of green, yellow and red and still equipped with the traditional “stop” sign — was doing business in Rockaway Park, just two blocks from nearby schools, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Rastafari is a Jamaican religion that idolizes former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie and promotes cannabis smoking to achieve nirvana. Two men —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Take the Eric Adams administration personality test

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed

A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Shocking! New York City Police Are Leaving

This is the most considerable mass departure of New York City police in history. For better pay and working conditions, thousands of police personnel are leaving the largest police force in the country. Some of the city’s 34,000 police officers have been lured away by Florida and Colorado police departments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy