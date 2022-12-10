ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WEAR

PCS Outreach Ministries to give away hundreds of toys in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of toys will be given out to children Sunday at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola. PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Toy Giveaway Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wedgewood Community Center on 6405 Wagner Road. The giveaway is...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works. A nationally recognized consultant is sharing his ideas from information that was gathered during a September meeting. "Reducing abandoned vehicles, abandoned buildings, reduction of litter, more maintenance, stabilize and improve property values," Planning...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Summer

Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services. The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sweet terrier Lila looking for home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Looking ahead to 2023: Events happening in Mobile in January

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events. The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list: Event Date Time […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

A teacher of the year is now a Golden Apple winner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Carey Arensberg has quite a following in her classroom—but also on the social media platform Tic-Toc. “It was very unexpected but it’s opened up a lot of good opportunities and it’s helped us a lot in here,” she said. How many followers? “I think like 435 thousand or something (laughs)  It’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Leroy church catches fire early Monday morning

LEROY, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Leroy caught fire early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, but it will take months or even years to rebuild. “I was in nice clothes yesterday,” said Ben Posey, lead pastor. “Today, I have soot all over my hands.”. Walking...
LEROY, AL
WEAR

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Ascension Sacred Heart manager charged with larceny, allegedly stole more than $800K over 10 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Ascension Sacred Heart manager was charged with larceny after allegedly using a Sam’s Club corporate credit card for a total cost of more than $800,000. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, was charged with Grand Theft over $100,000. Gilbert’s last position at Sacred Heart was listed as rehab manager, according […]
PENSACOLA, FL

