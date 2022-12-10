Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
WEAR
PCS Outreach Ministries to give away hundreds of toys in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of toys will be given out to children Sunday at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola. PCS Outreach Ministries is hosting their 17th Annual Toy Giveaway Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Wedgewood Community Center on 6405 Wagner Road. The giveaway is...
“Make a Child Smile” yearly Christmas bike giveaway next week in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church continues its tradition of giving this year but they need your help. “Walk by Faith Christian Ministry” in Mobile gives away dozens of bikes every year. Walk by Faith has been holding its “Make a Child Smile” event every year for nearly a decade. The next bike giveaway […]
utv44.com
Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts to revitalize the Toulminville community in Mobile are in the works. A nationally recognized consultant is sharing his ideas from information that was gathered during a September meeting. "Reducing abandoned vehicles, abandoned buildings, reduction of litter, more maintenance, stabilize and improve property values," Planning...
WALA-TV FOX10
Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Summer
Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services. The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
Louisiana woman ensures Christmas for terminally-ill best friend’s family
Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’
Mobile Police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will be holding its sixth annual “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Mobile Police Department partners with the Target Corporation to provide gifts for children in the Mobile community. The police department will be giving out $100 gift cards to 30 kids to shop […]
Looking ahead to 2023: Events happening in Mobile in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events. The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list: Event Date Time […]
A teacher of the year is now a Golden Apple winner
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Carey Arensberg has quite a following in her classroom—but also on the social media platform Tic-Toc. “It was very unexpected but it’s opened up a lot of good opportunities and it’s helped us a lot in here,” she said. How many followers? “I think like 435 thousand or something (laughs) It’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Event let Mobile residents get rid of scrap tires
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile residents had the chance to get rid of some old, unwanted tires properly. The Dog River Clearwater Revival was among a number of groups partnering with the city for their annual Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event. FOX10 was at the Medal of Honor Park location...
Affordable senior housing proposed for Baptist Hospital property
As Baptist Hospital prepares to move to its new campus near Interstate 110 and Brent Lane next year, the city of Pensacola is working to re-develop the existing property on West Moreno Street.
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
WALA-TV FOX10
Leroy church catches fire early Monday morning
LEROY, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Leroy caught fire early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one was inside, but it will take months or even years to rebuild. “I was in nice clothes yesterday,” said Ben Posey, lead pastor. “Today, I have soot all over my hands.”. Walking...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
Former Ascension Sacred Heart manager charged with larceny, allegedly stole more than $800K over 10 years
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Ascension Sacred Heart manager was charged with larceny after allegedly using a Sam’s Club corporate credit card for a total cost of more than $800,000. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, was charged with Grand Theft over $100,000. Gilbert’s last position at Sacred Heart was listed as rehab manager, according […]
