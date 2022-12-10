Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13newsnow.com
Newton's late bucket helps lift Maury past Lake Taylor in overtime
NORFOLK, Va. — If their first meeting on Tuesday night is any indication, the Eastern District should be something to behold between Maury and Lake Taylor. The Commodores rallied in regulation and forced overtime. There guard Adrian Newton, who led them with 18 points, hit the game winning shot on a putback with 5.5 seconds left as they edge the Titans 48-47. Corey Jones hit a pair of free throw for Maury to deadlock the game at 43-43 as it went into overtime. There Lake Taylor jumped out to a two point advantage behind a floater from Shahide Battle floater for a 45-43 lead.
Norfolk State rallies past Bowling Green 81-75
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State continues to be the only team in the MEAC with a winning record. On Wednesday night, the Spartans (7-4) rallied past Bowling Green 81-75. NSU was led by junior Cahiem Brown’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans trailed the Falcons 38-34 at the half and withstood a furious shooting […]
WAVY News 10
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cahiem Brown scored a team-high 20 points as Norfolk State rallied past Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night at Joe Echols Hall. Commanders prepare for Sunday night showdown against …. The Commanders have not lost since that stomach-turning...
Shimique Blizzard from Western Branch headed to North Carolina AT
Western Branch senior running back Shimique Blizzard announced he has committed to North Carolina A&T.
WTKR
757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
How this teen has managed to run a bakery and keep a 4.0 GPA
The student, basketball player and baker is maintaining a 4.0 GPA and has his sights set on Harvard, Princeton and Yale.
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
The Daily South
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job
The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Norfolk's former police chief Larry Boone.
Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat
An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater for 'Together Again' tour
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson is stopping by Virginia Beach next May as part of her "Together Again" tour with rapper and special guest, Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and songwriter got her start with her family's CBS show," The Jacksons," in 1976. She's known for songs...
Missy Elliott Is Degreed Up, Earns 2nd Honorary Doctorate
Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate. The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022. “Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me […]
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Virginia Business
First look inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be the first permanent casino to open in Virginia when it opens its doors to the public on Jan. 15, 2023, but local media outlets got a sneak peek on Tuesday. With 28 days until opening — the casino will open for two “charity days” on...
Water line breaks in downtown Norfolk, causes flooded streets
NORFOLK, Va. — A water line broke in downtown Norfolk and caused flooded streets that impacted drivers on Wednesday. Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
WAVY News 10
Owner of Black-owned Norfolk business calls council’s decision to not renew permit ‘pre-meditated’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a Black-owned restaurant/nightclub on Granby Street whose permit to operate wasn’t renewed Tuesday night by Norfolk City Council calls the decision “pre-meditated” and that he’s being punished over a simple mistake. He shared leaked emails with WAVY on...
Comments / 0