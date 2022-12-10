NORFOLK, Va. — If their first meeting on Tuesday night is any indication, the Eastern District should be something to behold between Maury and Lake Taylor. The Commodores rallied in regulation and forced overtime. There guard Adrian Newton, who led them with 18 points, hit the game winning shot on a putback with 5.5 seconds left as they edge the Titans 48-47. Corey Jones hit a pair of free throw for Maury to deadlock the game at 43-43 as it went into overtime. There Lake Taylor jumped out to a two point advantage behind a floater from Shahide Battle floater for a 45-43 lead.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO