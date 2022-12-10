ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13newsnow.com

Newton's late bucket helps lift Maury past Lake Taylor in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. — If their first meeting on Tuesday night is any indication, the Eastern District should be something to behold between Maury and Lake Taylor. The Commodores rallied in regulation and forced overtime. There guard Adrian Newton, who led them with 18 points, hit the game winning shot on a putback with 5.5 seconds left as they edge the Titans 48-47. Corey Jones hit a pair of free throw for Maury to deadlock the game at 43-43 as it went into overtime. There Lake Taylor jumped out to a two point advantage behind a floater from Shahide Battle floater for a 45-43 lead.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State rallies past Bowling Green 81-75

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State continues to be the only team in the MEAC with a winning record. On Wednesday night, the Spartans (7-4) rallied past Bowling Green 81-75. NSU was led by junior Cahiem Brown’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans trailed the Falcons 38-34 at the half and withstood a furious shooting […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cahiem Brown scored a team-high 20 points as Norfolk State rallied past Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night at Joe Echols Hall. Commanders prepare for Sunday night showdown against …. The Commanders have not lost since that stomach-turning...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M

Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
MadameNoire

Missy Elliott Is Degreed Up, Earns 2nd Honorary Doctorate

Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate.  The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022.  “Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me […]
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

First look inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be the first permanent casino to open in Virginia when it opens its doors to the public on Jan. 15, 2023, but local media outlets got a sneak peek on Tuesday. With 28 days until opening — the casino will open for two “charity days” on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Water line breaks in downtown Norfolk, causes flooded streets

NORFOLK, Va. — A water line broke in downtown Norfolk and caused flooded streets that impacted drivers on Wednesday. Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

