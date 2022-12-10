Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs
To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.
Government Technology
Port Authority of NY, NJ Frustrated by Cargo Scanning Tech Delays
(TNS) — New technology designed to improve the screening of cargo at Port of Newark has not been approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, prompting complaints from Port Authority officials and members of Congress. The new system is able to inspect cargo that current X-rays cannot reach through...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
hudsoncountyview.com
Man arrested at HCPO in Jersey City for providing false info to get money for damaged BMW
A man was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City for providing false information to his car insurance company to get compensated for his damaged BMW. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime, Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall
A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.
thehudsonindependent.com
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes
Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
fox5ny.com
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City CCB OKs 5 cannabis dispensaries, including one co-owned by county commissioner
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five dispensary applications at least night’s meeting, including one co-owned by Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker (D-3). The last applicant was the micro business Top of the Pot Dispensary, with a storefront at 107 West Side Ave. Tuesday Cardwell is the...
United's historic plane order means thousands of jobs coming to Newark
United Airlines announced Tuesday it’s making the largest widebody order ever placed by a US airline in commercial aviation history, which could have a substantial economic impact in the region.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Lincoln Tunnel toll booths close forever on Sunday
The era of stopping to hand a wad of cash to a toll collector at the Lincoln Tunnel ends Sunday when it becomes the last Port Authority crossing to go all-electronic. Drivers will have to pay attention because the change “will go into effect early Sunday,” said Tom Pietrykoski, a Port Authority spokesperson. An exact time wasn’t given for the beginning of cashless toll collection.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Comments / 0