ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs

To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Government Technology

Port Authority of NY, NJ Frustrated by Cargo Scanning Tech Delays

(TNS) — New technology designed to improve the screening of cargo at Port of Newark has not been approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, prompting complaints from Port Authority officials and members of Congress. The new system is able to inspect cargo that current X-rays cannot reach through...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thehudsonindependent.com

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes

Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?

NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Lincoln Tunnel toll booths close forever on Sunday

The era of stopping to hand a wad of cash to a toll collector at the Lincoln Tunnel ends Sunday when it becomes the last Port Authority crossing to go all-electronic. Drivers will have to pay attention because the change “will go into effect early Sunday,” said Tom Pietrykoski, a Port Authority spokesperson. An exact time wasn’t given for the beginning of cashless toll collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy