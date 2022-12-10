If buried treasure and precious metal spark your attention, realty TV hits "The Curse of Oak Island" and "Gold Rush" should be part of your regular TV viewing diet, assuming they aren't already on the menu. For fans of mysterious tales of long-lost riches and wide-ranging speculations about what could be dug up next, History's "The Curse of Oak Island" literally leaves no stone unturned — and no legend too off the wall for serious discussion. Following Lagina brothers Rick and Marty and their multi-season quest to unearth the fabled riches rumored to lie somewhere below the surface of a tiny Canadian island, the show is a consistent rating winner and even turns up some intriguing found treasure now and then.

