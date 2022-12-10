Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Transition from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level
On December 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level. With this transition, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been lifted. Individuals with a valid burn permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County on permissive burn days. Please note: These permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation, which is considered prescribed burning and is only conducted by fire departments and land managers.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fireworks at Parade of Lights
This is my favorite photo from Sunday night’s parade of lights in the Harbor. Taken during the fireworks, the boat is “Perseverance” owned by Captain Bernard Friedman of Santa Barbara Mariculture. The theme was Deck the Hulls and we made an underwater scene with a deep-sea diver putting a star on a kelp tree with his dolphin friends. The boat won first place commercial fishing.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover Sheared Fire Hydrant in Santa Maria
A vehicle rollover collision sheared a fire hydrant in Santa Maria on Wednesday evening. At 5:55 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Black Road between Mahoney and Dutrard Roads and discovered a rolled over VW Jetta and a hydrant spilling water onto the roadway. A driver or patient was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co. Gift Holiday Apples to SBPD
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the tradition of gifting apples to first responders was continued by Farmers and Merchants Trust Company in Santa Barbara to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The apples were presented by Frank Tabar SVP, April Montoya, Alexandra Chambers VP and Del Rudeen VP of Farmers and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Awarded $54M in Active Transportation Program Funding
The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation Program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods. The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest
Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Phase One: East Beach Habitat Restoration Project Underway
The East Beach Habitat Restoration Project (Project) will implement the restoration of native plants on sand dunes currently covered by non-native, invasive Ice Plant. Native coastal dune plant species aid in the formation of sand dunes, support local birds and wildlife, and honor Santa Barbara’s unique local ecology. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Unsubstantiated Bomb Threat at Santa Barbara Middle School
The Santa Barbara Police Department reports Santa Barbara Middle School is all clear with no threats found. Around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Middle School received a bomb threat. School officials immediately evacuated school grounds as police responded to the school. Santa Barbara Police officers and the department's bomb squad...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Jr High School Bomb Threat?
All students are being evacuated to Santa Barbara Bowl for parent reunification.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Pride Foundation Provide Naloxone Training to Inmates
Sheriff’s Office staff have partnered with Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) to provide naloxone training to inmates, beginning with the Northern Branch Jail. On Monday, December 12, 2022, over 90 inmates were trained by PPF on recognizing signs of an overdose as well as how and when to correctly administer naloxone. Sheriff’s Office staff also educated inmates on California's 911 Good Samaritan law. The goal of this training is to increase awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, increase lifesaving overdose intervention and decrease overdose deaths, both in our custody facilities as well as in our communities.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: DEC 12
Week of 12/12 - 12/16: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Appoints New Public Health Director and Agricultural Commissioner
After a nationwide search, the County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Mouhanad Hammami, MD, MHSA as the new Public Health Director. His first day will be January 23, 2023. Dr. Hammami will assume the duties from Interim Public Health Director Daniel Nielson, who was appointed to the interim position following the departure of Dr. Van Do-Reynoso in July 2022. Nielson will continue to lead the County of Santa Barbara Social Services department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Approves Inflation-Related Stipends for Staff
The Santa Barbara Unified School Board of Trustees approved a $2,500 stipend for employees throughout the district. The proposal was brought forward after faculty and staff members brought concerns about the rising costs of housing, inflation, and healthcare expenses during a recent listening tour at the district’s schools. The superintendent, select board members, union leaders, and cabinet members visited all schools and invited staff to share their concerns. Inflation was brought up frequently during these meetings, along with other topics like professional learning and curriculum needs.
