calcoastnews.com
Atascadero man arrested for assault, burglary following standoff
Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
calcoastnews.com
Body found near businesses in Atascadero, drug overdose suspected
The body of an Atascadero man was discovered Wednesday morning on Morro Road near Highway 101. The man appears to have died from an overdose. Shortly before 5 a.m., several callers reported an unresponsive man on the ground on Morro Road near two gas stations. Officers and medical personnel arrived at the 6300 block of Morro Road to find the body of a deceased adult male.
30-year-old SLO mother found guilty for fatal three-year-old child overdose
30-year-old Jennifer Niemann was sentenced to four years for child endangerment that resulted in the fatal overdose of her three-year-old son, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office. The post 30-year-old SLO mother found guilty for fatal three-year-old child overdose appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
16-year-old Atascadero boy dies in suspected DUI crash on Highway 41 Saturday
A 16-year-old Atascadero boy died in a rollover crash on Highway 41 south of Bear Ridge Rd. on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver, uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The post 16-year-old Atascadero boy dies in suspected DUI crash on Highway 41 Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Former SLO Sheriff Deputy charged with assault of female inmate and falsifying prison records
Former San Luis Obispo Sheriff Deputy 40-year-old Joshua Fischer will face a federal grand jury on charges of deprivation of rights and falsifying records. The post Former SLO Sheriff Deputy charged with assault of female inmate and falsifying prison records appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision
– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
Atascadero Police arrest logs for Nov. 29-Dec. 4
On Nov. 29, Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was cited for failure to appear after promising to appear in court and not posting bail. On Nov. 29, Christopher John Spinsley, 39, of Atascadero was cited for possessing a switchblade in a vehicle. On Nov. 29, Jason Paul Flood, 51, transient,...
Woman convicted of killing CHP officer in DUI accident granted parole
District attorney says he strongly disagrees with the parole board’s decision. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that the State Rehabilitation Parole Board has granted parole to Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35. In August of 2011, Weisenberg was convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for her June 2010 killing of California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald (48). She was sentenced in April 2012 to serve 15 years to life in state prison.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
Former SLO County Sheriff's deputy faces federal civil rights charges
A former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy, Joshua Fischer, 40, of Grover Beach, has been indicted on federal criminal charges.
kclu.org
Santa Maria Police to increase DUI patrols through New Year’s Day
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department sent out a reminder to the public on Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14, additional officers will be on DUI patrol through New Year's Day. The post Santa Maria Police to increase DUI patrols through New Year’s Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
38-year-old found guilty of defrauding more than $500,000
38-year-old Jeremy Walter Pemberton was found guilty of multiple counts of fraud totaling close to $500,000, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney. The post 38-year-old found guilty of defrauding more than $500,000 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
