Lompoc, CA

calcoastnews.com

Atascadero man arrested for assault, burglary following standoff

Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.
ATASCADERO, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Body found near businesses in Atascadero, drug overdose suspected

The body of an Atascadero man was discovered Wednesday morning on Morro Road near Highway 101. The man appears to have died from an overdose. Shortly before 5 a.m., several callers reported an unresponsive man on the ground on Morro Road near two gas stations. Officers and medical personnel arrived at the 6300 block of Morro Road to find the body of a deceased adult male.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision

– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero Police arrest logs for Nov. 29-Dec. 4

On Nov. 29, Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was cited for failure to appear after promising to appear in court and not posting bail. On Nov. 29, Christopher John Spinsley, 39, of Atascadero was cited for possessing a switchblade in a vehicle. On Nov. 29, Jason Paul Flood, 51, transient,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woman convicted of killing CHP officer in DUI accident granted parole

District attorney says he strongly disagrees with the parole board’s decision. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that the State Rehabilitation Parole Board has granted parole to Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35. In August of 2011, Weisenberg was convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for her June 2010 killing of California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald (48). She was sentenced in April 2012 to serve 15 years to life in state prison.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School

Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA

