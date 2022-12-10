Read full article on original website
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
Westfield rail trail’s downtown extension on track for spring opening
WESTFIELD — State officials have said that the downtown Westfield portion of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail is expected to be completed next spring after the completion of work on the Elm Street bridge. MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon said late last week that the newly constructed section of the...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
Work begins on The Cove, mixed-use project near Polar Park in Worcester
Construction on an $81 million, seven-story mixed-use development overlooking Worcester’s Polar Park officially began Wednesday, when V10 Development held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Canal District property. The Cove at 89 Green St. will include 171 market-rate apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space with a restaurant, bar and...
MassLive.com
September fire at Doherty High construction site caused an estimated $150,000 in damage
A Sep. 12 fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site caused an estimated loss of $150,000, according to documents from Worcester Fire Investigation. The amount is an educated estimation based on the investigator’s conversations with the construction manager, the amount of material that burned and the amount of damage to the structure, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Wednesday.
Committee recommends long-term protection of Holyoke’s Whiting Street Reservoir
HOLYOKE — The Whiting Street Reservoir Study Committee released a final report in November that said the reservoir should be used as a place for passive recreation into the future while remaining a potential water source for the city. The City Council formed the committee in 2019 after it...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names Jennifer Voyik-Morrison 2023 Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Jennifer Voyik-Morrison the Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient for 2023. The award honors a longstanding committee member and non-Holyoke resident who contributed to the parade and association’s successes. The parade committee made the announcement Tuesday at the Holyoke...
King Street and Damon Road in Northampton closed due to water main break
The intersection of King Street and Damon Road in Northampton is currently being detoured due to a water main break.
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke names 50th recipient of Gallivan Award
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has named Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow its 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year
WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
Hill towns could see significant snow Thursday night
The hill towns in Berkshire County are forecasted to receive several inches of snow Thursday night.
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners
WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. “Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation. Russell...
Springfield Fire crews called to apartment fire on Osgood Street
Springfield firefighters worked to put out an early morning fire at an apartment building in the city's North End Tuesday.
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000
Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
Westover Air Reserve Base to test ‘giant voice’ alarm system Thursday
If you hear a sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday, don’t be alarmed. Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments are warning residents that Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
