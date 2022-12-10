ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

September fire at Doherty High construction site caused an estimated $150,000 in damage

A Sep. 12 fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site caused an estimated loss of $150,000, according to documents from Worcester Fire Investigation. The amount is an educated estimation based on the investigator’s conversations with the construction manager, the amount of material that burned and the amount of damage to the structure, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Wednesday.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names Jennifer Voyik-Morrison 2023 Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient

HOLYOKE – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Jennifer Voyik-Morrison the Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient for 2023. The award honors a longstanding committee member and non-Holyoke resident who contributed to the parade and association’s successes. The parade committee made the announcement Tuesday at the Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year

WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
WESTFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners

WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.  “Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation. Russell...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $525,000

Eeps LLC acquired the property at 39 Old County Road, South Hadley, from Richard M Bradley and Linda R Bradley on Nov. 17, 2022, for $525,000 which works out to $347 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 11.1-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
