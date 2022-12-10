Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters: Purdue program will be built 'the right way' in pursuit of championships
Ryan Walters has a plan to reignite the fire in the Purdue football program as he takes over as head coach. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Walters laid out a plan of attack for the Boilermakers and mentioned some of the changes coming to the program. “Together, with the...
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday
It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky. In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Western Kentucky won 82-72 on Dec. 21, 2021 (E.A. Diddle Area - Bowling Green, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters surprises Devin Mockobee with scholarship as ‘first order of business'
Purdue has its new head man after Jeff Brohm took over his alma mater in Louisville. The Boilermakers hired former Illinois DC Ryan Walters as the new head coach. Walters made an immediate impact with the team, giving RB Devin Mockobee a scholarship after hearing that he was only a walk-on when Purdue played Illinois.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters awards Purdue walk-on RB with scholarship as first order of business as Boilermakers HC
Ryan Walters is very early into his tenure with Purdue. However, he made sure to settle something as his first order of business. In a team meeting Walters cut straight to the chase. Devin Mockobee had 920 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns this season. Mockobee was a big part of...
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Saadiq Clements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their second in-state 2023 prospect since hiring Jeff Brohm, as Saadiq Clements has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:. Prospect: Saadiq Clements. Position: Defensive End. Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. School: Henderson (Ky.)...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters delivers first message to Boilermaker nation following hiring as new head coach
Ryan Walters can’t wait to get to West Lafayette and begin his tenure as Purdue’s next HC. He left a message for Purdue fans on Twitter. Walters is taking over for Jeff Brohm, who left to fill the Louisville head coaching vacancy after Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati. Brohm played QB for Louisville in college and was an assistant coach in the early 2000s.
saturdaytradition.com
Reaching No. 1 again shows Matt Painter has built a program. Now, Purdue needs NCAA Tournament success to follow
Twice in 2 seasons, Purdue has been ranked the No. 1 team in the country. But even that achievement — AP voters put the Boilermakers No. 1 on Dec. 6, 2021 and again Monday, a year and 6 days later — isn’t telling of the whole story. It’s not as if Purdue was ranked No. 1 last season, went to a Final Four, then was 3rd in the ensuing preseason, before climbing up 2 spots.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week. Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else. Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row. 1. Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville
Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Comments / 2