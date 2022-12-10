Read full article on original website
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island are concerned after 33-year-old man has gone missing
Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 33-year-old man. The East Greenwich Police Department states that David A. Craig was last seen in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road in East Greenwich. He is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the...
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NECN
Man Who Jumped From 12th-Floor Window Amid Roxbury Death Investigation Appears in Court
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story window in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood to evade police amid a death investigation appeared in court Wednesday. Officers found the man, along with a dead body, in a high-rise apartment building on Northampton Street Sunday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
NECN
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash
(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
NECN
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
NECN
Suspect in 1991 Attleboro Killing Arrested at Guatemalan Shrimp Farm He Ran, Police Say
A man wanted for 31 years in a deadly stabbing in Massachusetts was arrested in Guatemala, some 2,250 miles away, on Wednesday, police said. Mario Garcia had been tracked to a shrimp farm he runs on the Pacific coast, and when U.S. authorities arrived there to take him into custody, Garcia jumped into the water at the farm in an unsuccessful attempt to get away, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
NECN
Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.
A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
Turnto10.com
Fire engulfs shed, construction equipment in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in Dartmouth caused significant property damage Tuesday. Flames engulfed a shed and some construction equipment. Firefighters from Dartmouth, Freetown and Westport responded. The shed, which was made of metal poles and tarps, collapsed. According to the deputy chief, several pieces of construction equipment...
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
NECN
Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died
A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
NECN
Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood
Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts. Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation. Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to...
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man, Woman From Webster Last Seen in Shrewsbury
Police in Webster, Massachusetts, have issued a Silver Alert for two people last seen Tuesday evening in Shrewsbury. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, are believed to have left their Webster home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they stopped to ask for directions in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m.,...
NECN
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
