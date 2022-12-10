A man wanted for 31 years in a deadly stabbing in Massachusetts was arrested in Guatemala, some 2,250 miles away, on Wednesday, police said. Mario Garcia had been tracked to a shrimp farm he runs on the Pacific coast, and when U.S. authorities arrived there to take him into custody, Garcia jumped into the water at the farm in an unsuccessful attempt to get away, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

