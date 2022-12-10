ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash

(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
REHOBOTH, MA
NECN

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says

A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Suspect in 1991 Attleboro Killing Arrested at Guatemalan Shrimp Farm He Ran, Police Say

A man wanted for 31 years in a deadly stabbing in Massachusetts was arrested in Guatemala, some 2,250 miles away, on Wednesday, police said. Mario Garcia had been tracked to a shrimp farm he runs on the Pacific coast, and when U.S. authorities arrived there to take him into custody, Garcia jumped into the water at the farm in an unsuccessful attempt to get away, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.

A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
CONCORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire engulfs shed, construction equipment in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in Dartmouth caused significant property damage Tuesday. Flames engulfed a shed and some construction equipment. Firefighters from Dartmouth, Freetown and Westport responded. The shed, which was made of metal poles and tarps, collapsed. According to the deputy chief, several pieces of construction equipment...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
NECN

Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died

A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood

Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts. Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation. Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy