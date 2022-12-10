Storm delivers punch to Northern California’s Sierra passes, flooding along Valley roads

A major winter storm that slammed into Northern California was making driving conditions treacherous Saturday, with Caltrans actively encouraging travelers to stay off roadways.

“Crews are working around the clock this weekend on snow removal operations on your Sierra highways,” Caltrans District 3 said in a social media post. “Please be alert for snowplows along the roadway.”

Mountain travel is highly discouraged, Caltrans said, but it did offer tips for those who have to make it up or down the hill: “Motorists that absolutely must travel on Sierra highways be sure you have a full tank of gas, good quality windshield wipers, pack snacks, water and blankets and bring your patience. Go slow in the snow.”

On the Valley floor, meanwhile, the storm made driving difficult even in some low-lying areas due to flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for more of the capital region through 1:15 p.m. Saturday due to “periods of moderate to locally heavy rain (that) may bring localized roadway flooding and rises to small streams.”

Latest road conditions

Updated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Highway 20: Closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to low visibility.

Highway 28: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 49: Closed from Downieville to the north junction of Highway 89 in Sattley due to low visibility. Chains are required from Sierraville to the Sierra-Plumas county line.

Highway 50: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers. Traffic was being held at various locations due to avalanche control.

Highway 70: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Belden to 9 miles west of the Highway 89 junction; chains required from Quincy to 7 miles east of Quincy; chains required on Beckwourth Pass.

Interstate 80: Closed to all tractor-trailers between Colfax and the Nevada state line due to visibility; chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels over Donner Summit.

Highway 88: Closed from Peddler Hill in Amador County to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction in Alpine County due to visibility.

Highway 89: Closed from Emerald Bay State Park to Bliss State Park in El Dorado County due to snow. Chains or snow tires are required in Nevada County; roadway is closed from Highway 395 to Highway 4 for the winter.

Highway 99: A dense fog advisory is in effect from the Madera-Merced county line to the San Joaquin-Sacramento county line.

Highway 174: Chains required from Chicago Park to Grass Valley.

Highway 267: Closed from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.