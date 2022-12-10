ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Storm delivers punch to Northern California’s Sierra passes, flooding along Valley roads

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eR9Ee_0jeKL1FR00

A major winter storm that slammed into Northern California was making driving conditions treacherous Saturday, with Caltrans actively encouraging travelers to stay off roadways.

“Crews are working around the clock this weekend on snow removal operations on your Sierra highways,” Caltrans District 3 said in a social media post. “Please be alert for snowplows along the roadway.”

Mountain travel is highly discouraged, Caltrans said, but it did offer tips for those who have to make it up or down the hill: “Motorists that absolutely must travel on Sierra highways be sure you have a full tank of gas, good quality windshield wipers, pack snacks, water and blankets and bring your patience. Go slow in the snow.”

On the Valley floor, meanwhile, the storm made driving difficult even in some low-lying areas due to flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for more of the capital region through 1:15 p.m. Saturday due to “periods of moderate to locally heavy rain (that) may bring localized roadway flooding and rises to small streams.”


Latest road conditions

Updated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Highway 20: Closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to low visibility.

Highway 28: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Highway 49: Closed from Downieville to the north junction of Highway 89 in Sattley due to low visibility. Chains are required from Sierraville to the Sierra-Plumas county line.

Highway 50: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers. Traffic was being held at various locations due to avalanche control.

Highway 70: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles west of Belden to 9 miles west of the Highway 89 junction; chains required from Quincy to 7 miles east of Quincy; chains required on Beckwourth Pass.

Interstate 80: Closed to all tractor-trailers between Colfax and the Nevada state line due to visibility; chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels over Donner Summit.

Highway 88: Closed from Peddler Hill in Amador County to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction in Alpine County due to visibility.

Highway 89: Closed from Emerald Bay State Park to Bliss State Park in El Dorado County due to snow. Chains or snow tires are required in Nevada County; roadway is closed from Highway 395 to Highway 4 for the winter.

Highway 99: A dense fog advisory is in effect from the Madera-Merced county line to the San Joaquin-Sacramento county line.

Highway 174: Chains required from Chicago Park to Grass Valley.

Highway 267: Closed from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing skier rescued from violent Sierra Nevada storm

(KTXL) — A quick and effective search resulted in the recovery of a missing skier near Alpine Meadows Ski Resort this past weekend, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9 at around 8:50 p.m. reports came in of a missing skier and members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team and […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?

A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Dec. 13

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Big snow dropped on Sierra

Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning were digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. At lower elevations such as in Pollock Pines, residents reported 8 inches to 1 foot of snow...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
yankodesign.com

This beautiful gabled lake house in Lake Tahoe was built using charred wood

Berkeley-based studio Alexander Jermyn Architecture built a beautiful lake house in Lake Tahoe, California, marked with blackened wood siding, and a steep gable form. Occupying 3200 square feet, the home is tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and was built to withstand the extreme climatic conditions of the region. It provides stunning views of the lake, via massive floor-to-roofline windows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

49K+
Followers
681
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy