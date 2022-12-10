California Employment Development Department to add languages, announces expanded federal pandemic unemployment assistance

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $356 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

